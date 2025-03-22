IPL 2025 opening ceremony, KKR vs RCB: Full list of celebrities, events, timings and telecast details ft. Shah Rukh Khan

A star-studded opening ceremony has been scheduled ahead of the first match of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Saturday, March 22. The event will be headlined by KKR co-owner and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

The IPL 2025 opening ceremony will kick off at 6:10 PM (IST). It will be telecasted live on Star Sports. Fans will also be able to watch the ceremony online on the JioHotstar platform.

Shah Rukh will begin the proceedings with a speech, followed by the first performance of the evening. Popular singer Shreya Ghoshal will dazzle the viewers with her melodious voice. Bollywood actress Disha Patani and rapper-singer Karan Aujla are also set to perform at the opening ceremony. Furthermore, Shah Rukh will interact with the two captains during the event.

The other activities planned include a drone show, cake cutting and balloon release. The ceremony will conclude with a fireworks show following a photo session with the trophy.

The inaugural match of the season promises to be a high-octane affair, with the defending champions KKR taking on the spirited RCB side. Both sides will go all guns blazing, aiming to commence their campaign with a thumping victory. The action begins at 7:30 PM (IST).

Shah Rukh Khan uses his famous dialogue from 'Pathaan' for IPL 2025 opening ceremony

Shah Rukh Khan shared a post on the microblogging platform X, announcing his presence at the IPL 2025 opening ceremony. He used a famous dialogue from his blockbuster film 'Pathaan', writing:

"Party Pathan ke ghar pe rakhoge toh mehman nawazi ke liye Pathan khud aayega aur patake bhi layega. Aaj shaam 6 baje dekhiye IPL 18 ka mega celebration (If you host a party at Pathan's house, Pathan himself will come to host the guests and will also bring fireworks. Watch the mega celebration of IPL 18 today at 6 pm)."

The Kolkata-based side have a new captain for IPL 2025. They parted ways with Shreyas Iyer following their title-winning campaign last year. Veteran Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane was later appointed the new skipper.

Bengaluru are also set to embark on a new journey, with the 31-year-old Indian batter Rajat Patidar taking over the RCB captaincy reins from former captain Faf du Plessis.

