IPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after PBKS vs CSK match

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) have continued their terrific form in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Shreyas Iyer-led outfit beat the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Tuesday, April 8, taking themselves to fourth on the points table.

Batting first, the PBKS innings rode on Priyansh Arya's heroics. The southpaw hit the fastest century against CSK in IPL history, hammering the ton in just 39 balls. Shashank Singh also chipped in with a flamboyant 52* to take PBKS to 219/6.

Chasing 220, CSK never got rolling. Their two main men, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rachin Ravindra, were dismissed early, while Devon Conway hit a painstaking fifty. MS Dhoni hit some blows towards the end, but CSK fell 18 runs short of the target.

With their fourth successive loss, the Super Kings are languishing ninth on the table with a Net Run Rate (NRR) of -0.889. Punjab, meanwhile, have the joint-most points (6) at an NRR of +0.289.

After four losses, CSK will now head back to their den in Chennai, where they host the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on April 11. PBKS will face the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) away from home on April 12.

GT vs RR - who will gain two crucial points?

After a high-octane clash in Chandigarh, the IPL 2025 caravan will move to the world's largest cricket stadium - Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Hosts Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in what could be a nail-biting affair.

Both GT and RR are on winning streaks. With three triumphs in four games, Gujarat are second on the table with an NRR of +1.031.

Rajasthan, meanwhile, had a poor start. They lost both their opening encounters before defeating Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings comfortably. They have four points at an NRR of -0.185.

