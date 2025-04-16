"It's not like Punjab bowled very well" - Ajinkya Rahane's massive claim after PBKS stun KKR in low-scoring IPL 2025 thriller

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Ajinkya Rahane feels their batting unit needs to be blamed rather than the Punjab Kings' (PBKS) bowling getting the credit. It came after his side lost their IPL 2025 game in Mullanpur on Tuesday. Rahane said he takes complete responsibility, given he is the captain, and suggested that he needed to stay until the end to finish the run-chase.
With only 112 left to chase down against the home side, the defending champions endured one of their worst batting collapses despite being 62/2 at one stage. Rahane's wicket triggered a collapse as the Knight Riders were bowled out for 95 in 15.1 overs to hand the opposition a record victory.
At the post-game presser, the 36-year-old said all the batters will be hurting and thinking about their individual plans ahead of the next game. He said, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:
"It's not like Punjab bowled very well. I think we played bad cricket as a batting unit. I take this responsibility as a captain that we couldn't chase this down. But individually, I'm sure, all the players, especially the batters, will think about their own game and improve in the upcoming matches."
With Shreyas Iyer electing to bat first, only five PBKS batters managed to reach double-figures. Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine were outstanding, collectively taking a haul of 7-0-35-4.
"If someone clearly tells you that the impact can be out or it can miss, you take a review as a batter" - Ajinkya Rahane
Rahane addressed his decision not to take a review during his dismissal, claiming it was a tricky decision as the remaining batters would be left with only one more. However, the veteran brushed that aside and blamed the batting failure for the loss.
"As a batter, I thought that I could save the review for later. It shouldn't happen that I take a review and lose it, then we are only left with one review. The communication between the two batsmen wasn't that clear. If someone clearly tells you that the impact can be out or it can miss, you take a review as a batter. But generally, the batsmen in front of you, you think about what they say.
"The communication wasn't that clear. Maybe it could be the umpire's call, maybe it could be hitting. That's why I didn't take a review. But again, no complaints. Apart from that, also were pretty bad as a batting unit. And that was the reason we lost today."
KKR will play their next game at home against the Gujarat Titans on Monday, April 21.
