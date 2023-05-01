"It was similar to the injury in the World Cup" - Reece Topley opens up on being ruled out of IPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore seamer Reece Topley recently opened up on getting ruled out of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to a shoulder injury. The towering left-arm seamer admitted that such things leave people scratching their heads, given how hard it is to avoid such things.

Topley, purchased by RCB for ₹1.9 crores, suffered a shoulder injury while fielding during the side's season opener against the Mumbai Indians (MI). The 29-year-old injured his shoulder while making a diving stop.

The Englishman bowled only two overs and bagged figures of 2-0-14-1, dismissing Cameron Green.

Speaking to PA News Agency, Reece Topley revealed that his knee got stuck and the pressure fell onto his shoulder.

"My knee got stuck in the turf and I kind of put all my pressure onto my shoulder; it was similar to the injury in the World Cup," Topley said. "It's not anything to do with my body - it's not something I can improve on - it's just incidents. I was fielding and was sprinting, and I twisted my ankle on the boundary rope, and similarly, I was fielding and my knee got stuck in the soft turf.

"You leave scratching your head like 'what can I do?' but you don't come up with any answers - there's no recipe for avoiding these kinds of things."

The Surrey cricketer was included in England's T20 World Cup squad last year and was replaced by Tymal Mills just before the tournament due to ligament damage to his left ankle.

"I'm desperate to contribute for England in a World Cup win" - Reece Topley

Reece Topley. (Image Credits: Getty)

Reece Topley further highlighted that he is recovering well from his injury and strongly expressed his willingness to feature in the ODI World Cup, scheduled to be played in India later this year.

"There's a lot of cricket coming up and obviously an ODI World Cup and I missed the T20 World Cup," Topley said. "I was going really well and I was probably going to play in that T20 World Cup I missed - all I can say is hopefully I get my opportunity and I'm definitely going to make that opportunity count when it does come."

"I feel almost alienated from it just because you're used to being in the changing room and then you're suddenly watching it as a fan. It's not your win. So, I'm desperate to contribute for England in a World Cup when the opportunity comes," he added further.

England are the defending champions, having won their first 50-overs World Cup four years ago by beating New Zealand in the final.

