KKR vs RR, IPL 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are facing Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match number 53 of IPL 2025 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata in the day match of the double-header. KKR are placed seventh in the points table, with nine points from 10 matches. RR are eighth, with six points from 11 games. They have already been eliminated from the playoffs race and would be playing for pride.

Kolkata kept their faint hopes of making the playoffs alive by registering a 14-run win over Delhi Capitals (DC) in their previous match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Batting first, KKR scored 204-9 and then held DC to 190-4. Sunil Narine starred with the ball, registering figures of 3-29.

Rajasthan were officially knocked out of the playoffs race following their 100-run defeat against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. In an insipid all-round effort, they gave away 217-2 while bowling first and then managed only 117 runs in the chase.

Today's KKR vs RR toss result

KKR have won the toss and have opted to bat first. Ajinkya Rahane said:

“Looks a little dry. I am not sure if it will slow down in the second half. We will look to put up a good score and defend it.”

Kolkata have made two changes - Moeen Ali and Ramandeep Singh come in. For Rajasthan, Nitish Rana has a slight niggle, so Kunal Rathore comes in. Kumar Kartikeya also goes out and Wanindu Hasaranga comes in. Also, Yudhvir Singh replaces Fazalhaq Farooqi

KKR vs RR - Today's match playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Moeen Ali, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy

KKR Impact Subs: Harshit Rana, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Luvnith Sisodia

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel (w), Shimron Hetmyer, Kunal Singh Rathore, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Madhwal

RR Impact Subs: Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma, Shubham Dubey, Tushar Deshpande

Today's KKR vs RR pitch report

“There is a covering of grass on the pitch, but all the grass is dead. Also, there is no grass on the dry areas. Even though it looks dry and really dark, it doesn't look like it is going to break up. In the first half, it might slow down a bit, but since the sunsets are early here, you would want to chase as batting might get easier.” - Deep Dasgupta and Eoin Morgan

Today's KKR vs RR match players list

Kolkata Knight Riders squad: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Sunil Narine, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Rovman Powell, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Luvnith Sisodia, Chetan Sakariya, Anrich Nortje, Manish Pandey, Mayank Markande, Quinton de Kock, Moeen Ali, Ramandeep Singh, Spencer Johnson

Expand Tweet

Rajasthan Royals squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Shubham Dubey, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Wanindu Hasaranga, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Kunal Singh Rathore

KKR vs RR - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Anish Sahasrabudhe, Rohan Pandit

TV umpire: Adrian Holdstock

Match Referee: Amit Sharma

