Kolkata Knight Riders Schedule IPL 2024: KKR match list, dates, venues & timings in IST

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will kick off their IPL 2024 campaign on March 23 against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. This will be the third match of the tournament and the second match of the first double-header.

The IPL released an initial list of 21 matches in the schedule for the tournament on Thursday, which included only three KKR matches. The itinerary for the remaining games will be released after the dates for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections are confirmed as it'll affect the logistics and management of the tournament.

After SRH, KKR would then travel to the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore to meet old foes Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 29. Four days later, they will play Delhi Capitals in Vizag. The Rishabh Pant-led side won't host its initial matches at its home, the Arun Jaitely Stadium in the capital, because it'd need some preparation time after the conclusion of the Women's Premier League 2024.

Two-time champions KKR finished seventh in the table last season under the leadership of stand-in captain Nitish Rana. This season, they'd be boosted by Shreyas Iyer's return to the fold and the arrival of legendary captain Gautam Gambhir as the team mentor to work with head coach Chandrakant Pandit.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) schedule for IPL 2024

March 23 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs SunRisrers Hyderabad, Kolkata, 7:30 PM IST

March 29 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Bengaluru, 7:30 PM IST

April 3 - Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Vizag, 7:30 PM IST

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad for IPL 2024

Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shreyas Iyer (c), Jason Roy, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Gus Atkinson, and Sakib Hussain.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App