Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of KKR and RCB’s last match in IPL 2025

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the opening game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday, March 22. The Knight Riders have appointed seasoned veteran Ajinkya Rahane as their skipper to build on their rich legacy in the T20 league. Meanwhile, the Bengaluru-based franchise have chosen Rajat Patidar for the captaincy role in search of their maiden IPL title.

Ad

The two teams have locked horns 34 times in the T20 tournament, with the Knight Riders dominating RCB by 20:14 in terms of win-loss ratio. KKR beat the Royal Challengers by one run during their meeting in a last-ball thriller in IPL 2024.

Batting first, KKR lost three quick wickets in their powerplay overs. Philip Salt smashed 48 runs off 14 balls with the help of three maximums and seven boundaries. Shreyas Iyer also smacked 50 off 36 deliveries, including a six and seven boundaries. Rinku, Andre Russell, and Ramandeep provided the final flourish, chipping with scores of 24 (16), 27* (20), and 24* (9), respectively.

Ad

Trending

The Knight Riders eventually posted 222/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Yash Dayal and Cameron Green emerged as the leading wicket-takers for RCB, bagging two wickets apiece. Mohammed Siraj and Lockie Ferguson bagged one wicket apiece.

RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 match 36 scorecard. [Credits: Sportskeeda]

In response, RCB got off to the worst possible start as Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis perished for 18 (7) and 7 (7), respectively. Will Jacks and Rajat Patidar then smashed half-centuries, returning with scores of 55 (32) and 52 (23), respectively. The duo put on a 102-run partnership for the third wicket.

Ad

Suyash Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik, and Karn Sharma then produced a fighting display with the bat, scoring 24 (18), 25 (18), and 20 (7), respectively. However, they failed to chase the target despite scoring 19 off the last over, falling one run short of a tie for a Super Over.

Andre Russell was the leading wicket-taker for KKR, returning with figures of 3/25 in his three overs. Meanwhile, Harshit Rana and Sunil Narine scalped two wickets apiece. Mitchell Starc and Varun Chakaravarathy also shared one each.

Ad

RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 match 36 scorecard. [Credits: Sportskeeda]

RCB's scorecard from their last IPL game

RCB lost to Rajasthan Royals (RR) by four wickets in the IPL 2024 eliminator at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 22, last year.

Ad

Asked to bat first, RCB put up 172/8 in their allotted 20 overs. Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, and Mahipal Lomror chipped in their 30s, returning scores of 34 (22), 33 (24), and 32 (17), respectively. Meanwhile, Cameron Green also chipped in with 27 (21).

Avesh Khan starred with the ball for the Royals, finishing with figures of 3/44, while Ravichandran Ashwin bagged two wickets for just 19 in his quota of four overs. Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, and Yuzvendra Chahal shared one wicket each.

Ad

SRH vs RR IPL 2024 scorecard. [Credits: Sportskeeda]

In response, RR achieved the target with one over to spare. Yashasvi Jaiswal provided a fiery start with 45 off 30, comprising eight boundaries. He was ably supported by skipper Sanju Samson and Tom Kohler-Cadmor, who chipped in with 17 (13) and 20 (15), respectively. Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, and Rovman Powell then played vital knocks of 36 (26), 26 (14) and 16* (8), respectively, to take RR over the line.

Ad

Mohammed Siraj was the only positive for RCB, returning with figures of 2/33, while Lockie Ferguson, Karn Sharma, and Cameron Green bagged one wicket each.

KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 scorecard. [Credits: Sportskeeda]

KKR's scorecard from their last IPL match

KKR beat SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by eight wickets in a one-sided final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May 26, last year.

Ad

Batting first, Pat Cummins and company were bundled out for 113 in 18.3 overs. Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head walked back for 2 (5) and golden duck, respectively. Skipper Cummins, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, and Nitish Reddy chipped in with double digits to help the team cross the 100-run mark.

Andre Russell emerged as the leading wicket-taker for KKR, bagging three wickets in his 2.3 overs. Mitchell Starc and Harshit Rana also scalped two wickets apiece. Meanwhile, Vaibhav Arora, Sunil Narine, and Varun Chakaravarthy bagged one wicket each.

Ad

KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 final scorecard. [Credits: Sportskeeda]

In response, the Knight Riders achieved the target in 10.3 overs. Venkatesh Iyer smashed an unbeaten 52 off 26, in an innings laced with three maximums and four boundaries. Rahmanullah Gurbaz also chipped in with 39 off 32, hitting two sixes and five boundaries. Skipper Shreyas Iyer remained unbeaten on six off three deliveries. Cummins and Shahbaz Ahmed bagged one wicket apiece for the SunRisers.

Ad

KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 final scorecard. [Credits: Sportskeeda]

Follow IPL 2025 live score and updates on Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback