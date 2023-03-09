"Mhari chhoriya chhoro see kam hain ke!" - Fans troll RCB for hat-trick of losses in WPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) once again failed to register a win in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) on Wednesday, March 8. They lost their latest game to the Gujarat Giants by 11 runs, registering their third consecutive loss in the T20 extravaganza.

Asked to bat first, Harleen Deol and Sophia Dunkley’s blitz helped GG post 201/7 in their allotted 20 overs. While Deol scored 67 off 45, including nine fours and a six, Dunkley smashed 65 off 28, which included three sixes and 11 fours during her power-packed innings. Together, the duo shared a partnership of 60 runs for the second wicket.

For RCB, Shreyanka Patil and Heather Knight scalped a couple of wickets each, while Megan Schutt and Renuka Singh took one wicket apiece.

In response, a clinical bowling performance from GG restricted RCB to 190/6. Sophie Devine top scored with 66 off 45, but they kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Ashleigh Gardner was the pick of the bowlers for the Giants. She finished up with figures for 3/31. Meanwhile, Annabel Sutherland and Mansi Joshi settled for two and one wickets, respectively.

Fans roasted RCB for another disappointing performance in WPL 2023.

One fan shared a meme that read:

"Mhari chhoriya chhoro see kam hain ke!"

Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:

RamlalDamor97 @ramlaldamor97 🤣 @mufaddal_vohra Following the path of RCB men @mufaddal_vohra Following the path of RCB men 😅🤣

சமத்துவ/సమానత్వం STR Stan @subramaniandeva RCB carrying the legacy RCB carrying the legacy 😂😂😂

Rohit.Bishnoi @The_kafir_boy_2 Will we ever see RCB winning a match Will we ever see RCB winning a match https://t.co/JZNNIlzA0y

Joнɴ Cυrry 🛃 @JohnyyBoy_ 🥲 RCB ruining Perry legacy man RCB ruining Perry legacy man 💔🥲

. @shivvamm8 Stop overrating Richa is the lesson RCB learned. Stop overrating Richa is the lesson RCB learned.

Sujal @Sujal_Pandey07 ‍ @CricCrazyJohns Nothing can change the fate of RCB @CricCrazyJohns Nothing can change the fate of RCB😵‍💫

beingsanjay1069 @beingsanjay1069 Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Third consecutive loss for RCB in WPL 2023. Third consecutive loss for RCB in WPL 2023. Giving tough competition to RCB men twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns… Giving tough competition to RCB men twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…

It's worth mentioning that RCB lost their previous two games against Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians by 60 runs and nine wickets, respectively.

"We gave 10-15 above par" – Smriti Mandhana rues bowling woes after RCB’s loss to GG

Smriti Mandhana, meanwhile, feels that the bowling department leaked 10-15 extra runs after Royal Challengers Bangalore lost to Gujarat Giants by 11 runs.

Speaking on the post-match show, she said:

“In our bowling, we gave 10-15 above par. Really proud of the way the girls batted. It's a good outfield - one end is really short. That did play on some of our bowlers' minds. It's about being hard on ourselves.”

Mandhana, however, took Shreyanka Patil as a big positive following her two wickets and 11 runs off just 4 balls towards the end:

“The way Shreyanka bowled and batted. Also, the way Kanika showed her approach. Those two are the positives from our domestic setup.”

The Bengaluru-based franchise must win all their remaining five group-stage matches to stay mathematically alive in WPL 2023. They will next face UP Warriorz on Friday, March 10.

