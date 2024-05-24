"Neither the ball nor the bat knows the momentum" - Gautam Gambhir on RCB losing despite having momentum [SK Match ki Baat Exclusive]

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor Gautam Gambhir believes Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) losing to the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL 2024 Eliminator had nothing to do with momentum. RCB had come into the playoffs on the back of a magnificent turnaround that saw them win six games in a row.

Gambhir reflected on how Rajasthan outplayed Bengaluru across departments and in the end that was what mattered the most. He added that momentum is a word that is used too much.

Speaking exclusively on Sportskeeda's SK Match Ki Baat, here's what Gautam Gambhir had to say:

"Even when I was the captain, I had said that momentum is a word that we just use too much. What matters is with what intensity do you take the field on the day. The team that plays fearlessly and with courage is the one that ends up with the advantage because neither the ball nor the bat knows the momentum."

Gambhir also shed light on the mindset of the players before a massive knockout game. He reckons each game should be considered equally important and that the players should never slack off even in the league stages.

IPL is at the level of any T20 World Cup: Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir reckons that very little sepatates the 10 teams in the IPL and believes that the cash-rich league is the toughest in the world and on par with the T20 World Cup. He said:

"There isn't much difference between the team that finished No.1 and the team that finished No.10. If there's a five match series between the two teams, I won't be surprised if the No.10 team beats the No.1 team comfortably. That's why the IPL is the toughest league in the world and at the level of any T20 World Cup. We all get the same purse and all teams formed are good."

Gambhir made the above statement when asked to predict the favorite between Rajasthan Royals and SunRisers Hyderabad ahead of IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 on Friday, May 24.

