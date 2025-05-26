"Not the ideal thing" - Aakash Chopra on PBKS ahead of IPL 2025 clash vs MI

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that the Punjab Kings (PBKS) haven't had the ideal itinerary in IPL 2025 as they have had to play their home games in three venues. However, he acknowledged that Shreyas Iyer and company have benefited a little as their first playoff game will be in New Chandigarh.

PBKS will host the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 69 of IPL 2025 in Jaipur on Monday, May 26. While a win for either side will help them book a berth in Qualifier 1, the loser will play the Eliminator.

Previewing the PBKS-MI IPL 2025 clash in a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former Indian opener noted that the Punjab Kings' bowling has been found wanting lately, and that they have been disadvantaged slightly as they have had to play their last two home games in Jaipur.

"Punjab are a very strong team, but their bowling has stumbled a little. We saw them stumbling in the last match as well. We saw them surrendering against Sameer Rizvi. Tristan Stubbs also came, and Karun Nair scored runs before that, and they looked a little fallible. They didn't play Yuzvendra Chahal as well," Chopra said (1:55).

"They defeated Rajasthan, but have lost one match. This is their third home ground. You have to feel for them, although it's true that you will get a game in New Chandigarh in the playoffs. So maybe it evens out. However, the truth is that you have gone to New Chandigarh, then Dharamsala, and have come to Jaipur after that. Not the ideal thing," he added.

PBKS registered a 10-run win in their IPL 2025 away game against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur on May 18. However, they suffered a six-wicket loss in their home game against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the same venue six days later.

"It doesn't seem like Shreyas Iyer's hand injury will have any impact" - Aakash Chopra on PBKS' batting ahead of IPL 2025 clash vs MI

Shreyas Iyer scored 53 runs off 34 deliveries in PBKS' IPL 2025 clash against DC. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that the Punjab Kings have a formidable batting lineup heading into their IPL 2025 clash against the Mumbai Indians, highlighting that Shreyas Iyer's finger injury is unlikely to trouble him.

"Punjab have depth in batting and Marcus Stoinis has regained his form now. Josh Inglis was also playing well in the last match. It doesn't seem like Shreyas Iyer's hand injury will have any impact, considering how well he batted to score a fifty in the last match," he said (5:30).

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that PBKS shouldn't have any issues in the batting department if their openers fire.

"Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya, you want these two uncapped, incredible Indian players to come to the party now. So the focus will be on them. If that happens right, all other things will start falling into place. There is a slight weakness in bowling, but it's not so much that it won't let you sleep," Chopra observed.

Shreyas Iyer (488) is the Punjab Kings' highest run-getter in IPL 2025. While Prabhsimran Singh has scored only two runs fewer, Priyansh Arya has contributed 362 runs thus far in his debut season.

