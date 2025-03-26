"One conceded 76 runs in 4 overs" - Aakash Chopra on RR's concern ahead of IPL 2025 clash vs KKR

Former India player Aakash Chopra has picked the Rajasthan Royals' (RR) bowling department, especially their seamers, as their biggest concern ahead of their IPL 2025 clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He wondered whether the Jaipur-based franchise would stick with Jofra Archer after the England seamer bowled the most expensive spell in IPL history in their previous game against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

RR will host KKR in an IPL 2025 game in Guwahati on Wednesday, March 26. Both sides lost their respective tournament openers, with RR suffering a 44-run defeat against SRH and KKR losing to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by seven wickets.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener opined that the Rajasthan Royals might be in a dilemma about the bowling attack they should play, especially with their premier pacer Archer conceding 76 runs in four overs against SRH.

"My first point is, what will you do with Jofra, and what bowling attack will you play because that came under the scanner? Rajasthan's problem is that they have six overseas players in total. Everyone has eight, and they have six. Among those six, they have two fast bowlers," Chopra said (2:20).

"They played both in the last match. One conceded 76 runs in 4 overs. He bowled the most expensive spell in the tournament's history. Fazalhaq Farroqi was played with him, and he too got hit. Everyone got hit, but when your overseas bowler gets hit so much, you wonder what you should do," he added.

Aakash Chopra acknowledged that the Rajasthan Royals could play Kwena Maphaka in place of either Jofra Archer or Fazalhaq Farooqi. However, he wasn't convinced whether the move would make the bowling attack a lot better, opining that Riyan Parag and company would be stuck if Wanindu Hasaranga, who missed the last game, is still unavailable.

"Every season cannot go bad for him" - Aakash Chopra on Yashasvi Jaiswal ahead of RR's IPL 2025 clash vs KKR

Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed for one in RR's IPL 2025 opener against SRH. [P/C: iplt20.com]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra picked Riyan Parag and Yashasvi Jaiswal as the Rajasthan Royals players in focus in their IPL 2025 clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders. As for the latter, he said (3:50):

"I am looking towards two youngsters. One is captain Riyan Parag, it is his home ground as well, and along with him, Yashasvi Jaiswal. I think Jaiswal should reach close to the Orange Cap list. He has the ability to reach there. The last season was not good as per his standards, but every season cannot go bad for him."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Parag needs to repay RR for the faith shown in him.

"So Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Riyan Parag along with him because they have played a big punt on Riyan Parag. He wasn't only retained, but if Sanju Samson is playing as a batter, he has been made the captain. If you are giving him that much responsibility, then this is the time," Chopra observed.

Aakash Chopra opined that RR's batting is not a concern, considering Sanju Samson and Dhruv Jurel were among the runs against SRH. However, he added that Riyan Parag and Yashasvi Jaiswal need to come in form as the franchise can win games in IPL 2025 only on the back of their batting might.

