PBKS vs KKR Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 match

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match number 31 of IPL 2025 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Tuesday, April 15. PBKS are sixth in the points table, with six points from five matches. KKR are in fifth place, with three wins and as many losses.

After making an impressive start to their IPL 2025 campaign, Punjab have lost two of their last three matches. In their previous match, they were hammered by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by eight wickets in an away game. Batting first, PBKS posted 245-6 as Shreyas Iyer led the way with 82 off 36. SRH, however, gunned down the total in 18.3 overs as Abhishek Sharma clobbered 141 off just 55 balls.

Kolkata registered an eight-wicket triumph over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their previous match at Chepauk. Bowling first, KKR did an excellent job to restrict CSK to 103-9 as Sunil Narine claimed 3-13, while Varun Chakaravarthy (2-22) and Harshit Rana (2-16) also impressed. In the chase, Kolkata got home in 10.1 overs as Narine clobbered 44 off 18 balls, hitting two fours and five sixes.

Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders head-to-head record in IPL

Punjab and Kolkata have met 33 times in the IPL, with KKR having a significant 21-12 lead in the head-to-head battle. Punjab, however, won the last match between the two sides played at Eden Gardens in April 2024.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 33

Matches won by Punjab Kings - 12

Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders - 21

Matches with No Result - 0

Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders head-to-head record in Mullanpur

Punjab and Kolkata will be clashing for the first time in the IPL at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. They have met eight times at PBKS' previous home ground - the PCA Stadium in Mohali, with both sides winning four games each.

Matches Played - 0

Matches won by Punjab Kings - N/A

Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders - N/A

Matches with No Result - N/A

Last five Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders matches

PBKS have won three of the last five matches played against KKR in the IPL. When the sides clashed in IPL 2024 in Kolkata, Punjab chased down a target of 262 in 18.4 overs as Jonny Bairstow starred with 108* off 48.

Here's a summary of the last five Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders games:

PBKS (262/2) beat KKR (261/6) by 8 wickets, April 26, 2024

KKR (182/5) beat PBKS (179/7) by 5 wickets, May 8, 2023

PBKS (191/5) beat KKR (146/7) by 7 runs [DLS method], April 1, 2023

KKR (141/4) beat PBKS (137) by 6 wickets, April 1, 2022

PBKS (168/5) beat KKR (165/7) by 5 wickets, October 1, 2021

