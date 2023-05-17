"Punjab have an absolute realistic chance" - Aakash Chopra on Punjab Kings' IPL 2023 playoff hopes ahead of Delhi Capitals clash

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that the Punjab Kings (PBKS) have a decent chance of qualifying for the IPL 2023 playoffs heading into their clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC). The two sides will lock horns in Dharamsala on Wednesday, May 17.

PBKS, who are currently placed eighth in the points table with 12 points from as many games, will have to win both their remaining matches to stand a chance of making the playoffs.

While previewing the PBKS-DC clash in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that the Punjab Kings are still in the playoff race, explaining:

"Gujarat's team is going to remain at No. 1. They are not going to move from there because no team can reach 18 points. Chennai and Lucknow can reach 17 points. Mumbai can reach only 16 points but Bangalore and Punjab can also reach 16. Punjab have an absolute realistic chance."

However, the former Indian opener was unsure of the playing surface in Dharamsala, reasoning:

"Dharamsala is the ground that was relaid and the Test match was shifted. So is it ready now? We don't know actually because no competitive game has happened after that. There are extremely bright chances of dew coming here in the evening."

The third Test between India and Australia, which was scheduled to be played in Dharamsala, was moved to Indore in March this year. The Punjab Kings will hope that the surface does not play any tricks because their last league game against the Rajasthan Royals will also be played at the same venue.

"It is not your home" - Aakash Chopra does not like the Punjab Kings playing in Dharamsala

The Punjab Kings played their previous five home games in Mohali. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra was also not too pleased about the Punjab Kings hosting the Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala, saying:

"I personally do not like when you play your home games away from home. Rajasthan went to Guwahati and they are going to Dharamsala. It is a beautiful ground but it is not your home."

The cricketer-turned-commentator highlighted that PBKS are letting go of home advantage in the crucial stage of the tournament, elaborating:

"In the latter stages of the tournament, where if you slip even once, you will not reach 16 points, you are going to conditions that are as alien to you as they are for the visiting team. So personally I don't like it that much."

PBKS might not be too displeased about playing their final two home games in Dharamsala. Shikhar Dhawan and Co. won only one of their five home games in Mohali, which too was a narrow seven-run win via the DLS method against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

