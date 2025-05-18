Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of RR and PBKS's last match in IPL 2025

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 59th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The Sawai Mansigh Stadium will host the afternoon clash on Sunday, May 18.

Ad

The two teams have locked horns 29 times in the IPL, with the Royals leading the Kings by 17-12 in head-to-head contests. In their last meeting, RR beat PBKS by 50 runs in match 18 of IPL 2025.

Invited to bat first, PBKS put up 205/4 in their allotted 20 overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal starred with the bat, smashing 67 runs off 45 balls with the help of five sixes and three boundaries. Skipper Sanju Samson also chipped in with 38 off 26 deliveries. The duo put on an 89-run partnership for the opening stand. Nitish Rana and Shimron Hetmyer chipped in with scores of 12 (7) and 20 (12), respectively.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Riyan Parag remained unbeaten on 43 off 25 deliveries with the help of three maximums and as many boundaries. Dhruv Jurel ably supported him with 13 not out off the five deliveries he faced.

Lockie Ferguson starred with the ball for PBKS, returning with figures of 2/37 in his four overs, while Arshdeep Singh and Marco Jansen shared one wicket apiece.

RR vs PBKS IPL 2025 scorecard.

In response, Punjab managed 155/9 in 20 overs. Nehal Wadhera produced a lone fight, smashing 62 runs off 41 balls, including three sixes and four boundaries. Glenn Maxwell looked good for 30 off 21 deliveries but failed to deliver for the Punjab-based franchise.

Ad

Jofra Archer was the pick of the bowlers for the Royals, finishing with spectacular figures of 3/25, while Sandeep Sharma and Maheesh Theekshana bagged two wickets apiece. Kumar Kartikeya and Wanindu Hasaranga also shared one wicket each.

RR vs PBKS IPL 2025 scorecard.

RR's scorecard from their last IPL 2025 match

RR lost to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by just one run in a last-ball thriller at the Eden Gardens on May 4.

Ad

Batting first, the Knight Riders posted 206/4 in their allotted 20 overs. Sunil Narine perished early, but Rahmanullah Gurbaz and skipper Ajinkya Rahane steadied the innings by scoring 35 (25) and 30 (24), respectively. Angkrish Raghuvanshi continued the momentum with 44 off 31 deliveries, comprising five boundaries. Meanwhile, Andre Russell and Rinku Singh contributed unbeaten scores of 57 (25) and 19 (6), respectively.

Russell’s innings, in particular, featured six maximums and four boundaries.

Meanwhile, Jofra Archer, skipper Riyan Parag, Maheesh Theekshana, and Yudhvir Singh bagged one wicket each for RR.

Ad

KKR vs RR 2025 scorecard.

In response, the Royals managed 205/8 in 20 overs. RR lost quick wickets as Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Kunal Singh Rathore perished for 4 (2) and 0 (5), respectively. However, skipper Riyan Parag led from the front, smashing 95 runs off 45 balls, hitting eight maximums and six boundaries. Yashasvi Jaiswal ably supported him with 34 off 21.

Ad

However, RR lost the plot as Dhruv Jurel and Wanindu Hasaranga walked back for ducks. Later, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey and Jofra Archer contributed 29 (23), 25* (14) and 12 (8), respectively.

Moeen Ali, Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy bagged two wickets apiece for KKR, while Vaibhav Arora scalped one.

KKR vs RR 2025 scorecard.

PBKS's scorecard from their last IPL 2025 game

Punjab’s last game against Delhi Capitals (DC) was abandoned after 10.1 overs due to floodlight failure at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on May 8. The match has been rescheduled in Jaipur on May 24. Here’s how they performed in their last official game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on May 4.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian Cricket Team and is loyal towards the Chennai Super Kings. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More