"Rutu serving water bottle here too to our captain"- Top 10 funny memes after captains' photoshoot with the trophy ahead of IPL 2025

Captains of the 10 teams participating in the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) posed together alongside the coveted trophy in Mumbai on Thursday, March 20. The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Gujarat Titans (GT), and Mumbai Indians (MI) have the same captains as IPL 2024.

Ad

The five remaining teams changed their captains after the mega auction last December. Rajat Patidar (RCB), Axar Patel (DC), Ajinkya Rahane (KKR), Shreyas Iyer (PBKS), and Rishabh Pant (LSG) will their make captaincy debuts for their respective franchises in the upcoming season.

Fans observed the photoshoot of IPL 2025 captains and expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms. One meme read:

"Rutu serving water bottle here too to our captain."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I think there is something somewhere which is just hurting a little"- Aakash Chopra on Shreyas Iyer ahead of IPL 2025

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra recently previewed the Punjab Kings team in a video on his YouTube channel. He opined that Shreyas Iyer was hurting a bit after not getting much credit for winning the IPL 2024 trophy as captain with Kolkata Knight Riders.

Ad

Chopra believes Iyer has an opportunity to prove his class by leading Punjab Kings well this season. Chopra said:

"Opportunities are endless. One is for Shreyas Iyer, just the golden touch that he has, and the relationship he has with Punter (Ricky Ponting). Can he replicate that at one more place? He said he didn't get the credit he deserved for what he did with KKR. So now I think there is something somewhere which is just hurting a little. I am not saying seething, but a little hurt is there somewhere, which he might want to get over here."

Ad

Chopra continued:

"You took Delhi to the final and won Kolkata the final, so project Punjab and the relationship between Shreyas and Ponting, I think that's a huge opportunity. The second opportunity I see is for Priyansh Arya, if he gets a chance. He hit a lot in DPL (Delhi Premier League). He was hitting a lot of sixes, he hit six sixes in an over, but can he replicate that if he gets an opportunity."

Ad

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Sound off in the comments section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback