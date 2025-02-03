Sanju Samson and former RR teammate swap jerseys following IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025 [In Picture] 

Indian cricketer Sanju Samson took to social media on Monday, February 3, to share a picture with England’s captain, Jos Buttler, showing the two exchanging jerseys. The moment came after the conclusion of the five-match T20I series, with the final game played at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, February 2.

Batting first, the hosts put on an impressive display, finishing at 247/9 in their 20 overs. Abhishek Sharma was the standout performer for India, smashing a remarkable 135 off 54 balls, including seven fours and 13 sixes. His knock set the record for the highest individual score by an Indian in T20Is.

In response, England never looked to be in the chase as India’s bowlers kept taking wickets at regular intervals. The visitors were bowled out for just 97 in 10.3 overs, losing by a massive 150 runs. With this dominant win, the Men in Blue clinched the series 4-1.

On Monday, Sanju Samson took to Instagram stories to share a picture with England’s Jos Buttler, where the duo were seen exchanging jerseys. The two share a great bond, having played together for the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL from 2018 to 2024.

The Indian cricketer captioned the picture:

“My brother from England, Josettan.”

Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler (Image via Instagram-@imsanjusamson)

Sanju Samson will continue to captain Rajasthan Royals in the 2025 season, while Buttler will be seen representing Gujarat Titans.

Both Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler struggled for runs in the five-game T20I series

Despite India winning the five-match T20I series against England 4-1, Sanju Samson had a challenging series. The opening batter scored just 51 runs across five innings, with a disappointing average of 10.20, his highest being only 26.

On the other hand, England captain Jos Buttler had a strong start to the series, scoring 68 off 44 balls in the opening game. He backed that up with a solid 45 in the second match. However, he struggled in the final three games, managing just 33 runs. Overall, Buttler finished with 146 runs in five innings at an average of 29.20, including one half-century.

