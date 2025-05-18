Sanju Samson provides massive fitness update ahead of RR vs PBKS IPL 2025 match

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has provided a major fitness update ahead of the IPL 2025 match against the Punjab Kings on Sunday in Jaipur. The keeper-batter acknowledged his frustration at missing crucial games and seeing the team get eliminated from the playoff race.

The Royals are currently in ninth position in the points table with three wins in 12 matches. They became the second team to get eliminated from the playoffs race in IPL 2025. Samson has played only seven matches this season and suffered a hip injury during the game against the Delhi Capitals, thereby ruling him out of the remaining matches.

Speaking at a presser on Saturday, the right-handed batter said he was frustrated to miss so many matches but is now taking a positive outlook by taking these things in his stride. He stated, as quoted by India Today:

"I passed my fitness test, so I’m available for the game. Yeah, I think 'frustrating' is definitely the right word. It's been very difficult and challenging to watch the games from the dugout. I missed out on a lot of crucial matches, which made it even tougher. Mentally, it was hard to see the team losing and not be able to contribute on the field. But these things are part of a cricketing career. I'm trying to take it in my stride and focus on the positives."

The Royals have lost at least three close games this season. They lost to the Delhi Capitals when it went to a Super over, followed by a defeat to the Lucknow Super Giants when they required only nine off the final over.

The Royals also went down to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) when they needed only 18 off the last 12 deliveries.

A look into Sanju Samson's performance in IPL 2025

Sanju Samson. (Image Credits: Getty)

In the seven innings that Sanju Samson batted in, the Kerala-born cricketer has managed 224 runs at 37.33 alongside a strike rate of 143.58 with one half-century. As far as captaincy records go, the 30-year-old has ushered the Royals to victory on 32 occasions in 65 matches.

Although the Royals are already out of playoff contention, Samson and the Royals will be keen to finish off the season on a high. Meanwhile, the Punjab Kings will resume their push for a top-four spot and are likely to qualify if they win on Sunday.

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More