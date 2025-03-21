Shah Rukh Khan arrives in Kolkata ahead of KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 clash [Watch]

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner Shah Rukh Khan reached Kolkata ahead of the opening match of IPL 2025. The defending champions are going to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the curtain raiser this season on Saturday (March 22) at Eden Gardens.

The Knight Riders won the trophy last year after beating SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the final under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer. Surprisingly, they released title-winning captain Shreyas Iyer before the IPL 2025 mega auction. Punjab Kings (PBKS) later purchased Iyer with a massive ₹26.75 crore bid. Meanwhile, KKR purchased Ajinkya Rahane at his base price of ₹1.5 crore at the auction and appointed him captain for the upcoming season.

An X user posted a video on the social media platform to update KKR fans about the arrival of Shah Rukh Khan to support his team in the first match of IPL 2025. In it, the Bollywood superstar could be seen exiting the airport amid security while waving to the fans.

You can watch the video below:

KKR's complete schedule for IPL 2025 (All timings are in IST)

March 22: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Kolkata, 7:30 PM

March 26: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Guwahati, 7:30 PM

March 31: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai, 7:30 PM

April 3: Kolkata Knight Riders vs SunRisers Hyderabad in Kolkata, 7:30 PM

April 6: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants in Kolkata, 3:30 PM

April 11: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai, 7:30 PM

April 15: Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mullanpur, 7:30 PM

April 21: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Giants in Kolkata, 7:30 PM

April 26: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings in Kolkata, 7:30 PM

April 29: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Delhi, 7:30 PM

May 4: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals in Kolkata, 3:30 PM

May 7: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings in Kolkata, 7:30 PM

May 10: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Hyderabad, 7:30 PM

May 17: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Bengaluru, 7:30 PM

