"Shahrukh Khan will again be sold for 10 crores" - Aakash Chopra questions Punjab Kings for releasing him ahead of IPL 2024 auction

Aakash Chopra reckons the Punjab Kings (PBKS) have made the wrong decision in releasing Shahrukh Khan ahead of the IPL 2024 auction.

The Mohali-based franchise had acquired Shahrukh for ₹9 crore. However, the big-hitting Tamil Nadu player endured an underwhelming run in IPL 2023, scoring 156 runs in 13 innings at an average of 22.29.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that the Punjab Kings won't be able to reacquire Shahrukh at a cheaper price if they have released him with that intention. He said (7:15):

"They (PBKS) haven't left Sam Curran. They have left Shahrukh (Khan). It is beyond my understanding. I agree he was a nine-crore guy, you might save a little money, but you will not get him back."

The former India opener added:

"Someone or the other will take him. Delhi (Capitals) might pick him because they need a lower-middle-order batter. So they might spend a lot of money on him. Shahrukh Khan will again be sold for 10 crores and Punjab won't get him."

Chopra pointed out that the other players released by PBKS were not regulars in their playing XI. However, he reiterated that Shahrukh was a surprise release and that it would have been probably better if they had released Sam Curran.

"They have released quite a few names who played matches last time" - Aakash Chopra on the Delhi Capitals

Sarfaraz Khan is one of the players released by the Delhi Capitals. [P/C: iplt20.com]

On the flip side, Aakash Chopra observed that the Delhi Capitals have released many first-team regulars. He stated (8:00):

"Delhi (Capitals) have released 11 players. They have released quite a few names who played matches last time - Mustafizur Rahman, Rilee Rossouw, Phil Salt, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, Aman Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ripal Patel, Priyam Garg and Chetan Sakariya."

The renowned commentator believes the Delhi-based franchise has multiple holes to plug. He elaborated:

"I have got no idea how they will make up for this. They will have to buy fast bowlers. They don't have a lower-middle-order batter at all. They will also need an Indian keeper. They have retained Prithvi Shaw."

As for the Kolkata Knight Riders, Chopra feels that his former franchise will need to acquire Indian and overseas fast bowlers, considering they have released a plethora of seamers.

Regarding the SunRisers Hyderabad, he pointed out that the 2016 IPL champions haven't released too many players but have a significant available purse because they have let go of Harry Brook, who was acquired for a whopping ₹13.25 crore.

