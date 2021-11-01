Shivam Mavi and KKR: A tale of two comebacks

The IPL 2021 final in Dubai was done and dusted in the 37th over for 21 of the 22 players participating in it. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper and the last recognized batter, Eoin Morgan, had just got out. The team were reeling at 125-8, requiring 68 runs off 21 balls.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) players were already halfway into their celebrations of a fourth IPL title. The KKR dugout, too, had its hands up and was ready for consolatory applause and handshakes. The last thing on everybody's mind was a comeback.

But for Shivam Mavi, the match was just getting started, again.

After all, the pacer has spent the entirety of his IPL career producing comebacks. A victim of injuries and debatable team selections, this final was the first time he had played a sixth consecutive IPL match in three years. It was also only his fifth opportunity to bat since 2020. A lopsided equation or not, there was no way he was letting it go to waste.

So the 22-year-old carved CSK's death-overs specialist DJ Bravo for 18 runs in the 18th over. There was a find-the-gap boundary past third-man, a sit-on-one-knee six over point, and a Suryakumar Yadav-style flick for six over square leg. KKR’s no.10 was giving a batting masterclass much to the (celebratory) applause of head coach Brendon McCullum.

Shivam Mavi’s cameo ended at 20 off 13 - the best in the innings after the openers. KKR fell short by 27 runs but he showed there is more to him than what appears on the surface. Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, his first since IPL 2021, he reveals the spadework that went behind it:

“I have been batting well since 2019. Even in England [U-19 tour in 2017], I scored some runs. I have always been able to score boundaries but my six-hitting ability wasn’t so strong earlier. But I have worked with our management in the last two years. They have been very helpful and I have been able to work on every aspect that required improvement. Even at the nets in the UAE, I used to go and bat on the off-days. I was obviously bowling all the time but this time I batted regularly as well. Even in the practice matches, I hit some good sixes. All of this helped in my execution during the match.”

Shivam Mavi’s fightback with the bat was just the showstopper. The big picture of the season was his primary - fast bowling.

While KKR have been lauded for their consistent team selections in the last two seasons, the spot of the Indian pacer in their XI has been nothing but a musical chairs game. Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier and Kamlesh Nagarkoti, being all the contestants, have put up good shows but have never got the extended run that every young pacer longs for.

Shivam Mavi was dropped after he conceded six boundaries in one over to Prithvi Shaw during the India leg of IPL 2021. He didn’t get a look in until both Krishna and Warrier had one bad game in the UAE. So when he did, he once again had the “take it or leave it” message loud and clear in his head. In this regard, he says:

“I would also like to talk about last year. I didn’t get a lot of chances so whenever I played I always felt like I was making a comeback. In this IPL, my funda was simple: whichever match I play, whether I am playing after a break or regularly, I just wanted to focus on it separately and perform the best I could for the team. It’s not the case where if I perform once, I’ll keep on thinking about it going forward because that affects the performance negatively. I only focus on performing in one match at a time and winning that match for my team.”

The plan worked as with 11 wickets from nine games at an average of 21.18 and a strike rate of 17.55, Shivam Mavi enjoyed his best-ever season in the IPL. His economy rate - an aspect of his game that has courted most of the criticism in the last two years - was the best (just 7.24) among all KKR fast-bowlers this season.

Stump-to-stump and raw pace - The Shivam Mavi way

The first two games he played in the UAE leg had a similar pattern. With the new ball, Shivam Mavi was tight and relentless, luring the batters to hit against whatever swing he found. At the death he relied on accuracy, pulling his length back, digging out slower ones, challenging the batters to apply their own power to clear the ropes.

And it wasn’t just the pitches. In the third match, a must-win clash against the Rajasthan Royals, the UP lad went back to the basics. With no pressure while defending a mammoth 172, accuracy and precision took the backseat and raw pace became the driving force.

Shivam Mavi took out Sanju Samson on the first ball of his spell with a length delivery on the pads that went straight to the short mid-wicket fielder waiting for that shot. Glenn Phillips and Shivam Dube were clean-bowled by full, 140 kmph cross-seamers that snuck past their bats when they expected them to bounce. Rahul Tewatia became the final victim, deceived into playing a slog by a wide slower one, only to lose his stumps.

And just like that, Shivam Mavi got his best IPL figures of 4/21 on a pitch that Samson later described as a “much better wicket” where 170-odd was “easily chaseable”. The pacer recalls the spell:

“We had to plan very quickly in that game because when we batted first we realized that it was a sticky wicket with low bounce and it won’t be easy for their batters. I was bowling at 140kph and got some extra skid. And because I was bowling cross-seamers, some deliveries were skidding and others were kicking up. I talked to Lockie Ferguson about it and he told me that I can use it [cross-seamers] so it was very helpful on that wicket and we put them under pressure in the first six overs. The plan was simple - bowl stump-to-stump hit a good length and take it away from the batters. And as the bounce was low, my plan was successful and I could take four wickets.”

While IPL 2021 could be termed his breakthrough season, the KKR setup and fans won’t be diabolical in asking why Shivam Mavi lacked this consistency in high-pressure situations earlier. After all, his action was, despite the injury struggles, always quite rhythmic. He always had pace, swing and control too.

Many observers rightly pin it to the learning curve that every bowler goes through in the opulent league. But Shivam Mavi unveils a slightly nuanced issue. And who better for a youngster to go to for cricketing doubts than mentor MS Dhoni?

Shivam Mavi says:

“I used to have problems with field placements so I talked to him and he gave me a very good solution. He said 'Firstly set your field where you feel like it. If you get hit for a boundary somewhere else then tweak it according to where you think your ball might go.' Now I am so confident in this that the captain has no issues and I straightaway ask him what field I want. And that helps because if you can’t set your field in pressure situations, you’ll find it difficult because your focus will be affected and you won’t be able to concentrate on what you want to bowl. That advice has been very helpful for me.”

Had Rahul Tripathi been fit, the result of the final could have been different: Shivam Mavi

Despite Dhoni’s unassuming demeanor, it’s not often that he calls an opposition team more deserving to win than his own, least after winning an emotional tournament. He’s won every major title in world cricket, but how many times have we heard him say something like this: “Before I start talking about CSK, need to talk about KKR. It's difficult to come back and do what they have, if any team deserved to win the IPL, it's KKR.”

This is the impact KKR had on IPL 2021. They weren’t favorites for many at the start of the India leg and only lost supporters as the season went on and they won just two of their first seven games. So what changed in that trip that led them to win five of the next seven and then defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals in the playoffs?

Shivam Mavi says:

“During the first leg, our intent wasn’t visible in the powerplay. So after the first six overs, we used to be at 20/3 or something. But in the second leg, we got a new opener in Venkatesh Iyer. So while the wickets remained similar there [the UAE] the intent was very good and we got good opening stands in all games. That, plus the team combination perhaps played a bit better there and we could win that many games and reach the final.”

Even in the final, KKR were 90-0 in 10.3 overs, cruising in their chase of 192 on a pretty good pitch.

But as often happens in the IPL, the tide that the two-time champions rode on in those two weeks flipped on them at their most demanding moment. The team’s second-highest scorer of the season, Rahul Tripathi, pulled his hamstring while fielding in the match; every catch went to hands, Shardul Thakur brought out his Midas touch and the dream run fell apart.

Shivam Mavi reminisces about the game and what went wrong:

“Everything went well for those 30 overs, the wicket was very good as well. After the first 10 overs in our innings, we were at 90. When Venkatesh Iyer got out, Rahul Tripathi was already injured so the combination we had after the openers got disturbed. The middle-order’s form in the last 5-6 matches wasn’t good either. Rahul Tripathi’s injury disturbed the setup that was working so well for us. If you see, it was just 27 runs [the defeat margin] and had he played in the middle, the result would perhaps have been a bit different.”

He added:

“No there was nothing like it [if fatigue played a role]. Our bodies were fresh and it wasn’t like we were very tired. Everything was going well but perhaps we got our planning a bit wrong, a stumping chance was missed and we missed a few fielding opportunities as well. Had we restricted them to 180 we might have won that game. There were just these small, small mistakes that cost us.”

We talked about Shivam Mavi’s comeback but in the KKR team, every second player was fighting his individual battle.

Shubman Gill was displaying that he can bat with a good strike rate after a torrid first half of the season, Sunil Narine was proving that he’s still got it, Ferguson was putting his claim to the way he should have always played ahead of Pat Cummins. The engine was running on belief. And when all of that came crashing down within 10 overs, emotions poured out behind the environs of the dressing room.

Shivam Mavi says:

“We have played the U-19 World Cup final before but it was the first time the youngsters were playing in an IPL final. We got very emotional. Obviously, when you lose a final anybody will be emotional. Our thinking [before the match] was about 'If we win, what a feeling it would be!' But it couldn’t happen so the emotions came out.”

Looking ahead

When India sent a second-string side to Sri Lanka, Shivam Mavi was among the few who missed out - even from the net-bowlers list - despite coming off a decent first half of IPL 2021. At the time, many said that a slightly better performance would get him that call-up.

But now, when the net-bowlers for the T20 World Cup were announced, three of the eight who got selected didn’t even play a single match in IPL 2021. It won’t be an exaggeration to say that Shivam Mavi, after such an electric season, deserved more attention, at least as an outright pacer if not an all-rounder.

The KKR speedster, too, expected a call-up. But instead of sulking about it, he is looking to control the controllable and focus on his performance. He says:

“Honestly, yes, I was expecting that I’ll get a callup. I have been performing well and it was a similar case last year too. I can only do what’s in my control. Yes, I certainly expected it but it’s not in my hands. I can only perform and I’ll do that.”

It might be the selectors’ way to beckon him to take his game to the next level or they might be aware that it’s when the contest is done and dusted and everyone has stopped believing that brings out the best in the youngster. In either case, Shivam Mavi isn’t the one to back off from a fight. Rest assured, he’ll make a comeback, again.

