"Six overs bowled by Khaleel Ahmed and Kuldeep Yadav made the difference"- Irfan Pathan on DC's win over PBKS in IPL 2023

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan feels Delhi Capitals (DC) bowlers Khaleel Ahmed and Kuldeep Yadav's spells made the difference as Delhi beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 15 runs in a high-scoring encounter in Dharamsala on Wednesday.

Khaleel gave just 20 runs in his three overs, out of which just two runs came off the first two. He swung the ball both ways and made life difficult for PBKS, getting DC off to a fantastic start.

Kuldeep Yadav was a bit unlucky not to have finished with 2-3 wickets as a couple of dropped catches meant that he had no scalps to show. However, he was economical too, conceding just 21 runs in three overs. Pathan feels these six overs made a massive difference to Punjab's chances of winning the game.

Speaking to Star Sports after the game, here's what Irfan Pathan had to say about Khaleel Ahmed and Kuldeep Yadav's bowling:

“The six overs bowled by Khaleel Ahmed and Kuldeep Yadav made the difference on the Dharamshala track. But PBKS team management's faulty strategies are also to be blamed. Those errors cost them dearly."

RCB, MI have advantage after PBKS loss: Irfan Pathan

The blunders made by the PBKS management against DC have put the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) in a great position, according to Irfan Pathan.

The former cricketer explained how RCB have destiny in their own hands, while MI would still want some results to go their way. On this, he stated:

“RCB are in an advantageous position with Punjab Kings' loss. MI will also fancy their chances but their fate will also hinge on the result of the match between CSK and DC."

The Delhi Capitals have definitely spoilt the party for Punjab and will have an opportunity to end on a high against the Chennai Super Kings.

Poll : 0 votes