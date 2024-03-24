"That's what I told him" - Shreyas Iyer reveals conversation with Harshit Rana during KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 match

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer has revealed his conversation with Harshit Rana ahead of the last over of the IPL 2024 game against the SunRisers Hyderabad at Eden Gardens on Saturday (March 23). Iyer said that the youngster was assured of his full backing regardless of the result.

Rana, who had dismissed Mayank Agarwal in his first spell, was tasked with defending 13 runs off the final over. With the target down to six off the last four deliveries, the 22-year-old picked up two wickets in the next three balls as the Knight Riders prevailed by four runs.

At the post-match presentation, Iyer said he had complete belief that Rana would pull it off.

"To be honest, in the last over I thought anything could happen. But I had that belief in him. I knew that something [good] would happen. This is the time where he could become a hero. That's what I told him. 'Back yourself. No matter what happens in this situation, we're going to back you'".

The Knight Riders were well in control at one stage, with the SunRisers needing 78 off 27 deliveries. However, Heinrich Klaasen's power hitting brought them back in the contest in pursuit of 209.

"He told me that he wanted the last over" - Andre Russell on Harshit Rana

Andre Russell. (Image Credits: Twitter)

All-rounder Andre Russell, who struck an unbeaten 64 off 25 balls, hailed Harshit Rana's body language in the final over, especially after being hit for six off the first ball. The Jamaican said, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"I think his body language was on point in the last over; he wanted the ball. That is the body language we all need as professionals. If he was shying away from it, it could have gone their way. He told me that he wanted the last over. So he claimed it and he did deliver for us. With the first ball gone for six, still there was some doubt there, but you know he came back strong and he got the job done."

Kolkata will next face the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Friday, March 29.