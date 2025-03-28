“The curator wouldn’t even let us train” - Former KKR player’s scathing attack on Eden Gardens staff amid IPL 2025 controversy 

Former KKR player Shreevats Goswami has made a scathing attack on the Eden Gardens staff amid the controversy in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The Eden Gardens curator has been under the scanner.

KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane had expressed his dissatisfaction with the pitch after their game against RCB. Shreevats Gowasmi has come out and stated that the Eden Garden curator not listening to the requests of the home captain is nothing new.

"Nothing new with the Eden garden curator not listening to the home captain. Having played for bengal over a decade, have been witness to this from close quarters. As a home team we would ask for a certain pitch to take the home advantage but would seldom get it," he wrote in a tweet on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

He added that the curator would not even allow the players to train at the venue or run around as the grass would get spoiled.

"Infact the curator wouldn’t even let us train in the Eden garden , run rounds cause apparently the “grass would spoiled “. On the other hand I would see my counterpart Karnataka players running around in chinaswamy stadium," he wrote.

Below is the tweet by Shreevats Goswami on his official X handle where he spoke out on the behavior of the Eden Gardens curator:

Are Rahane's words after KKR's game against RCB justified?

KKR spinners Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy picked up only two wickets together in the match against RCB at the Eden Gardens. However, RCB's spinners bagged four wickets with Krunal Pandya taking three and Suyash Sharma taking one.

While this may appear to go against KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane's comments just by stats, it has to be noted that Krunal got his wickets by bowling faster deliveries. He was also seen bowling bouncers to the home team batters at one point in the game.

Former New Zealand cricketer turned commentator Simon Doull also lashed out at the Eden Gardens curator and suggested that the team should move away from the venue if they are not getting ideal conditions that suit their strengths.

They will next host Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens on Thursday, April 3.

