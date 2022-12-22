Top 10 funny memes in anticipation ahead of IPL 2023 mini-auction 

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 mini-auction is all set to take place in Kochi on Friday, December 23. All 10 existing franchises will participate in the auction, hoping to fill the voids in their squads. Officials have shortlisted 405 players on request from the franchises for the final list of names to be auctioned ahead of the 2023 season.

Several star international players like Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Cameron Green, Harry Brook, Kane Williamson, and Joe Root are going to go under the hammer. Fierce bidding wars are expected from teams to purchase some of these high-profile players.

Ahead of the auction in Kochi, fans expressed excitement by sharing hilarious memes on Twitter and Instagram. Here are some of the best memes:

"I think Curran will be the costliest player in the auction"- Aakash Chopra ahead of IPL 2023 mini-auction

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra feels that Sam Curran might fetch the highest bid this time. He also predicted that the English all-rounder could potentially go for a high sum of 16-18 crores.

Chopra also highlighted that Curran's ability to bowl in death overs and his explosive lower-order batting finishing prowess make him the hottest commodity at the auction.

Previewing the IPL 2023 mini-auction in a video shared on his YouTube channel, the cricketer-turned-commentator said:

"I think Curran will be the costliest player in the auction. He might even be sold for 16-18 crore. That barrier (record) of 16.25 crore is likely to be breached in IPL 2023. He will be an asset to any team because he will give you four overs and will also be explosive in the lower middle-order, something that you don't see often these days."

He added:

"Cameron Green will be the second-most expensive player at the auction. Those who don't get Curran will run behind Green and could bid till even 15-16 crore. Things could change of course, depending on whether his name comes before or after Curran in the auction."

Who do you think will be the costliest player this time around in IPL 2023? Sound off your personal opinions in the comments section.

