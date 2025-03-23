Travis Head clobbers monstrous 105m six off Jofra Archer in SRH vs RR IPL 2025 clash [Watch]

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Travis Head took Jofra Archer to the cleaners as the Rajasthan Royals pacer came on for his first over of the IPL 2025 game on Sunday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. In what proved to be a 23-run over, the left-handed batter smashed a 105-meter six to leave owner Kavya Maran delighted.

Ad

The incident occurred in the fifth over of the innings as Riyan Parag brought on the England speedster for his first over of IPL 2025. With Archer sending down a short-pitched delivery, Head latched on to it and sent it way over the on-side fence. On replays, it showed that the distance the ball had covered was 105 meters six. The over from Archer yielded four boundaries and six for the SunRisers.

Watch the clip here:

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, arguably the most explosive opening partnership last year, carried off from where they left off. The pair stitched together a 45-run stand only in three overs before Maheesha Theekshana struck to remove Abhishek for 24 off 11 deliveries after being caught by Yashasvi Jaiswal.

The powerplay yielded them 94 runs for the loss of a wicket for the SunRisers.

Travis Head dismissed by Tushar Deshpande for 67

Travis Head walks off after being dismissed. (Credits: Getty)

The South Australian was finally dismissed by right-arm pacer Tushar Deshpande, who had the southpaw drill the ball to mid-off. Deshpande was inevitably fired up as the Australian hard-hitter had belted him for a boundary in the previous delivery.

Ad

However, Head's 30-ball innings had already propelled the Orange Army to 130 only in the tenth over, keeping them on track for a massive total.

Parag, who is captaining the Royals in place of Sanju Samson, and will do so in the next two matches as well, won the toss in Hyderabad and opted to field first. Both teams were one of the four teams to reach the top four in IPL 2024. The SunRisers had also reached the final last year but lost to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback