"Yashasvi Jaiswal is a fine batsman with nonsense" - Twitter roasts RR opener for scoring 10 off 6 vs MI in IPL 2024 

Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Yashasvi Jaiswal once again failed to deliver with the bat, this time against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 clash at Wankhede Stadium on Monday (April 1). The left-handed batter departed for just 10 runs off six balls as the Royals lost their first wicket for 10.

The dismissal came during the opening over of RR's run-chase. Kwena Maphaka bowled a good length ball outside off and Jaiswal stood his ground while trying to play the drive. The southpaw threw his bat but ended up giving a catch practice to Tim David at covers.

Earlier, Jaiswal had scored 24 (12) and 5 (7) against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2024. Interestingly, the lean patch with the bat came after he amassed over 700 runs in the five-match home Test series against England.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) trolled Jaiswal for his failure vs MI. One user wrote:

"Jaiswal should make a comeback soon or else selectors will make Rohit & Kohli in the opening slot."

Here are some more reactions:

MI set a 126-run target for RR in IPL 2024 clash

A clinical bowling display helped Rajasthan Royals restrict Mumbai Indians to 125/9 in their allotted 20 overs on Monday. That came as Sanju Samson elected to bowl after winning the toss.

Trent Boult starred with the ball, dismissing Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, and Naman Dhir for golden ducks before finishing with figures of 3/22. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was equally brilliant, returning with 3/11, including the prized scalps of Tilak Varma and skipper Hardik Pandya. Nandre Burger also bagged two wickets for the Royals.

Pandya top scored with 34 runs off 21 balls, while Varma contributed 32 off 29 deliveries. The duo shared a fifty-plus partnership to rescue Mumbai from 20/4.

At the time of writing, RR were 42/2, with Riyan Parag and Jos Buttler at the crease. Sanju Samson was the last batter to be dismissed, cleaned up by Akash Madhwal.

The Royals are eyeing a hat-trick of wins in IPL 2024 following their wins over LSG and DC by 20 and 12 runs, respectively. RR will next host Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Saturday, April 6.

On the other hand, MI have lost to Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad by six and 31 runs, respectively. Hardik Pandya and Co. will next face Delhi Capitals at the same venue on Sunday, April 7.

