Venkatesh Iyer breaks silence on potentially being appointed KKR captain for IPL 2025

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer has opened up on potentially captaining the franchise in IPL 2025. Having not captained in competitive cricket, the seam-bowling all-rounder said he is ready to lead the defending champions if given the role this year.

The left-handed batter had joined the Knight Riders in the second half of IPL 2021 and played an integral role in their road to the final that season, hammering 370 runs in ten matches at 41.11. Iyer also aggregated 370 runs last year in 15 games, averaging 46.25 as Kolkata lifted the trophy for the third time.

Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, Iyer said he believes in being a good role model and leader, both on and off the field. The 30-year-old revealed that he hasn't captained his domestic side Madhya Pradesh but his opinions are listened to. He said:

"Definitely. Definitely, I'm ready. Again, I've always said this: captaincy is just a tag. I believe in leadership. That is a bigger role to play, being a leader. You don't necessarily need the tag of a captain to be a leader in your dressing room. You need to set examples. You need to be a good role model, both on and off the field, which I am doing right now in MP.

"I'm not the captain of the MP team, but my opinions are respected and I really love to be in an atmosphere where every individual - again, new or experienced, 20 lakhs, 20 crore, whatever - you just need to have the freedom to voice your opinion."

Shreyas Iyer, who captained the KKR to the title victory last year, wasn't retained by the franchise. Punjab Kings bought him for ₹26.75 crore in the auction and will lead them in IPL 2025.

KKR will be in action in IPL 2025 opener

Kolkata Knight Riders. (Credits: Getty)

The defending champions will be in action on the first day of IPL, March 22, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, facing the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Led by Shreyas in IPL 2024, the side defeated the SunRisers Hyderabad in the final by eight wickets. After bowling them out for 113, the Knight Riders chased the target down only in 10.3 overs.

