Virat Kohli clicks pictures with Mumbai Indians youngsters after MI vs RCB IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli took some time to pose for pictures with the Mumbai Indians (MI) youngsters after their match in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). The 20th game of the season took place on Monday, April 7, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

After being asked to bat first, RCB delivered a commanding performance, posting an impressive total of 221/5 in their 20 overs. Kohli was instrumental, making 67 off 42 balls, while Rajat Patidar and Jitesh Sharma blasted 64 and 40* towards the end.

In response, MI's Tilak Varma played a strong innings, scoring 56 off 29 balls, and Hardik Pandya added a quickfire 42 off 15 balls. Despite their efforts, MI came up short, finishing at 209/9, falling 12 runs short of the target.

After the game, Virat Kohli was seen using his phone when the young MI players approached him and asked for a picture, which he gladly agreed to. MI’s Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, and Satyanarayana Raju posed with the veteran, while Robin Minz captured the moment in photos.

Fans can watch the video here:

Meanwhile, RCB have made a strong start to their 2025 campaign, sitting in third place on the points table with six points from four matches. In contrast, MI are in eighth place, with only two points from five games.

Virat Kohli hits the ground running in IPL 2025 with 2 fifties in 4 matches

Virat Kohli has made a strong start to his IPL 2025 campaign, scoring two fifties in his first four matches. In the opening game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the right-handed batter remained unbeaten on 59, followed by scores of 31 and seven runs in the next two games.

In the fourth match against Mumbai Indians (MI), Kohli played a brilliant knock of 67, bringing his total to 164 runs in four innings, with an average of 54.66 and a strike rate of 143.85. RCB will next be in action against Delhi Capitals on Thursday, April 10.

