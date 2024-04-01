[Watch] Sanju Samson chops onto stumps for just 10 in MI vs RR IPL 2024 clash

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson chopped onto the stumps to depart cheaply against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 clash at Wankhede Stadium on Monday (April 1). The right-handed batter departed for 10 runs off 12 balls to allow Mumbai to get back into the game.

The dismissal came during the fifth over of the Royals' run chase. Akash Madhwal bowled a short delivery outside off and Sanju threw his hands for a drive but only managed a thick edge that crashed onto the stumps. The right-hander didn't use his feet properly to execute the shot.

Watch the wicket below:

With the wicket, MI reduced RR to 42/2 in 4.2 overs.

For the unversed, Sanju Samson previously departed for 15 off 14 deliveries against Delhi Capitals. The 29-year-old, however, smashed an unbeaten 82 off 52 against Lucknow Super Giants in their opening game of this season.

Sanju Samson and Co. eyeing a hat-trick of wins in IPL 2024

Sanju Samson might have failed with the bat but he has led Rajasthan Royals exceedingly well at the start of this IPL season. The Royals are on the verge of completing a hat-trick of wins in the cash-rich league, having won against LSG and DC by 20 and 12 runs, respectively. They will next play against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Saturday, April 6.

On the other hand, MI are likely to lose their third game in a row, having lost to Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad by six and 31 runs, respectively. They will host Delhi Capitals in their next game at the same venue on Sunday.

As far as the match is concerned, Mumbai managed to post 125/9 in their allotted 20 overs after being asked to bat first. Trent Boult dominated the top order by dismissing Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, and Naman Dhir for ducks.

Yuzvendra Chahal then removed skipper Hardik Pandya (34 off 21) and Tilak Varma (32 off 29). That came after the duo added a 56-run partnership after MI were reduced to 20/4. Meanwhile, Nandre Burger also bagged two wickets.

