"We should cut a cake on that" - Sanju Samson's hilarious take on RR pacer after win over PBKS in IPL 2025

Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson could not help but dish out a hilarious take on pacer Sandeep Sharma after the side's 50-run win over the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Mullanpur on April 5. When asked about the heroics of Jofra Archer and Sandeep Sharma, Samson called the latter a 115 kph bowler.
However, the broadcaster quickly reminded the RR captain about Sandeep touching 130 kph in the PBKS encounter. Samson jokingly responded by saying that the side should cut a cake for that.
At the post-match presentation, Samson said (via Cricbuzz):
"That's a very deadly combo (Archer and Sandeep). One guy bowling at 150 and one guy at 115. (on being told Sandeep hit 130kph) Oh did he? We should cut a cake on that maybe (smiles). I can trust them a bit more with the pressure overs. (on Archer) We all love it when he bowls fast. Doing it for me in the last four years, he is one of the best guys in India right now bowling fast."
Sandeep enjoyed a terrific outing against PBKS with figures of 2 for 21 in his four overs, while Archer finished with 3 for 25 in his four overs. The win was RR's second consecutive after starting the 2025 IPL season with back-to-back losses.
"Till the last ball is bowled, we can't guarantee a win" - Sanju Samson
Sanju Samson admitted being unsure about the result despite RR dominating most of their contest against PBKS. Led by Shreyas Iyer, PBKS made a stunning start to their IPL 2025 campaign, winning their first two matches by comfortable margins.
However, they were met by an inspired RR outfit, who scored 205 with the bat before restricting them to just 155 for 9 in 20 overs.
"We did have a small meeting in the timeout and I suggested they are a quality side and we can't take it easy. Till the last ball is bowled, we can't guarantee a win. We focused on the process and the result took care of itself. We took our time to find out what the best combination, lineups and batting-orders are, injuries we have to take care as this is a long tournament," the RR skipper said (as per the aforementioned source).
Despite the two-game winning streak, RR are still only seventh on the points table due to their negative net run rate. They will take on the Gujarat Titans (GT) in their next encounter on April 9.
