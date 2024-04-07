"What are you doing, Yashasvi?" - Aakash Chopra on Yashasvi Jaiswal's failure in Rajasthan Royals' IPL 2024 win vs RCB

Aakash Chopra is slightly concerned about Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Yashasvi Jaiswal's repeated dismissals against left-arm pacers.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) set RR a 184-run target after being asked to bat first in an IPL 2024 league game in Jaipur on Saturday, April 6. Although Jaiswal was dismissed for a duck while trying to play a big shot off Reece Topley's bowling, the home team chased the target down with six wickets and five deliveries to spare.

Reflecting on the Rajasthan Royals' chase in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra noted that Jaiswal and Jos Buttler had contrasting returns.

"Yashasvi got out. I am getting slightly worried because he has gotten out to left-arm pacers in three of his four innings. What are you doing, Yashasvi? Please bat and score runs. He is a good player. However, Buttler fired this time," he said (4:30).

The former India opener lauded Buttler for achieving a significant milestone and ensuring that the Royals got over the line.

"He became just the second player to score a hundred in his 100th IPL game. KL Rahul, Jos Buttler - end of the list, there is no one apart from that. The hundred also came off the last ball. He hit a six when they needed one run for a win. He went at a strike rate of 172 and won his team the match. He stayed till the end," Chopra observed.

Buttler was on 94 when RR needed one run off the final over. He pulled Cameron Green for a six to reach his century and seal the win.

"Sanju Samson's knock was excellent because Jos Buttler had a very slow start" - Aakash Chopra praises Rajasthan Royals' skipper

Sanju Samson smashed 69 runs off 42 balls. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra also praised Sanju Samson for playing an aggressive knock.

"Sanju Samson did a very good job along with him. We were saying that two of the top three need to fire. Two of the three fired and completed the job. Sanju Samson's knock was excellent because Jos Buttler had a very slow start. He (Buttler) was waiting for the sixth over to gather pace," he stated (5:05).

The renowned commentator noted that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru helped the Rajasthan Royals by giving the sixth over to Mayank Dagar and bringing in Himanshu Sharma as the Impact Player.

"It was a bad over. It shouldn't have been given to Dagar at all because it was a make-or-break over. They brought Himanshu Sharma as the Impact Player. I thought they would get Vijaykumar Vyshak because they were themselves saying that dew would come. The sixth over from Mayank Dagar - that just allowed the game to slip away and they didn't come back after that," Chopra explained.

The Rajasthan Royals were 34/1 after five overs in their run chase. Jos Buttler then smashed 20 runs off Mayank Dagar's over to give his side the upper hand, which they never ceded thereafter.

