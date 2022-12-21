"What do yall do after a bad day?" - Riyan Parag asks fans for suggestions after getting out early in Ranji Trophy match

Assam's Riyan Parag struggled to get going during his team's Ranji Trophy 2022-23 fixture against Delhi on Wednesday, December 21.

Coming in to bat at No. 4 in Assam's first innings, Parag managed to score just 10 runs before falling to Pranshu Vijayran.

The right-handed batter took to his Twitter account after the day's play, asking fans about the things they do after a bad day.

Parag wrote on Twitter:

"What do yall do after a bad day?"

While Parag failed to make an impact in the first innings against Delhi, he has showcased impressive form with the bat in domestic cricket lately. He shone during Assam's opening Ranji Trophy encounter against Saurashtra, finishing with scores of 76 and 95.

He was the top run-getter for Assam in this year's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy, mustering 253 runs (seven innings) and 552 runs (nine innings), respectively.

Riyan Parag is among the players retained by Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2023 mini-auction

Riyan Parag has been a part of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) team since the 2019 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The batting all-rounder will ply his trade for the inaugural champions in the forthcoming edition as well.

Parag was among the players retained by the Rajasthan-based franchise ahead of the upcoming IPL 2023 mini-auction. The 21-year-old scored 183 runs in 14 innings in this year's cash-rich league at a dismal average of 16.63.

However, he did chip in with a match-winning effort in one of the league matches against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Parag's unbeaten 56-run knock off 31 balls was instrumental in RR winning the encounter by 29 runs.

RR retained players

Sanju Samson, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, K.C Cariappa, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, R Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jos Buttler, Obed Mccoy, Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult.

