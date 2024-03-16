"Whatever step was taken was for their betterment" - Harbhajan Singh on Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan's snub from the annual BCCI contract

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has called on Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan to look at the exclusion from the annual BCCI contract constructively to become a better version of themselves as cricketers.

The duo neither played for India nor their respective state sides, Mumbai and Jharkhand, in the Ranji Trophy when the BCCI contract list was announced. While Shreyas eventually returned for Mumbai's semi-final and final and scored a crucial 95 in the latter, Jharkhand's elimination before the knockouts resulted in Kishan not partaking in the Ranji season.

Speaking to Hindustan Times on the sidelines of the Legends Cricket Trophy in Sri Lanka, Harbhajan termed the pair's snub a learning curve for them.

"It's a learning curve for them. Whatever step was taken was for their betterment, that is how they should take it. I look at this in a rather constructive way because from hereon, I feel they could emerge as better players. But we still do not know what was going on in their heads. They are both brilliant cricketers and I feel they will win a lot of matches for India in the future," said Harbhajan.

Both Shreyas and Kishan were part of the Indian squad that reached the 2023 World Cup final.

While Kishan opted out midway through the South African tour citing mental fatigue, Shreyas was excluded from the Indian squad after the second Test of the recently concluded series against England.

"Just because they didn't get a contract, it doesn't mean it's the end of the road for them" - Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh felt Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan would still be available for selection and picked on form even without a central contract.

The duo has been prominent in India's success, especially in the white-ball formats over the past few years.

"Every player is available for the selection process. Now whether they will be selected is a different aspect because it depends on their form and whether the team requires their services. Just because they don't get a contract, it doesn't mean it's the end of the road for them," said Harbhajan.

Despite playing a vital role in Mumbai's triumph in the Ranji Trophy, Shreyas complained of a back issue during the final. It leaves his participation at the start of the upcoming IPL 2024 for KKR in doubt, having already missed the entire last season.

Meanwhile, Kishan should be back in action for the Mumbai Indians as they begin their campaign against the Gujarat Titans on March 24.