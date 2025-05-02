"Who will stop them? Maybe RCB at some stage" - Aakash Chopra on MI after IPL 2025 win vs RR

Former India player Aakash Chopra has noted that the Mumbai Indians (MI) have become virtually unstoppable in IPL 2025 after their crushing win against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). He opined that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) might be the only team that could stop their winning run this season.

MI set RR a 218-run target in Match 50 of IPL 2025 in Jaipur on Thursday, May 1. The visitors then bowled the home team out for 117 to register a comprehensive 100-run win and climb atop the points table.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener pointed out that MI are vying for a top-two finish after the IPL 2025 league phase, and reckoned that RCB might be the only team that could beat them this year.

"They have won six consecutive games. This team is not going to stop now. The question is whether they would qualify. They will definitely qualify, but can they finish at No. 1 or No. 2? That is the biggest question. Who will stop them? Maybe RCB at some stage, but they don't have a league game against each other left," he said (0:01).

Reflecting on Thursday's game, Chopra noted that the five-time champions could have posted an even bigger total.

"It was a totally one-sided match. Mumbai are again batting the way they should. They scored 217 runs and lost only two wickets, and it seemed like they could have scored 25-30 more as they have so much depth in batting," he observed.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Rohit Sharma, who was slightly fortunate to get an lbw decision reversed, and Ryan Rickelton scoring runs in tandem is great news for MI.

"The opening has started working now. Till now, one was firing and the other was getting out. Both firing together is a tornado. Rohit Sharma was very, very lucky. All of us felt he was out. The ball didn't fall within the three stumps by a thread. He got a reprieve, and the rest, as they say, is history," Chopra elaborated.

Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton stitched together a 116-run opening partnership in 11.5 overs in MI's IPL 2025 clash against RR. While the former MI skipper scored 53 runs off 36 deliveries, the South African wicketkeeper-batter smashed a 38-ball 61.

"It deserves a thumbs-up with both hands" - Aakash Chopra on Suryakumar Yadav creating history in MI's IPL 2025 win vs RR

In the same video, Aakash Chopra praised Suryakumar Yadav for continuing his consistent run in IPL 2025.

"Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya came after that. Suryakumar Yadav has created history. He has posted 11 consecutive 25-plus scores this season. It deserves a thumbs-up with both hands. He has broken Robin Uthappa's record, who had posted 10 consecutive 25-plus scores in 2014," he said (3:40).

While observing that SKY, as he is fondly called, is back to his best, the analyst added that Hardik Pandya also played a crucial role in taking MI to a massive total.

"He is batting at a strike rate of 180. It means he is consistent and has scored lots of runs as well. Quality and quantity are both there. Suryakumar Yadav's real bhau avatar has returned. He makes the opposing team's life difficult. Hardik Pandya promoted himself and played a captain's knock, and the team reached beyond 215," Chopra observed.

Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya remained unbeaten on identical scores of 48 runs off 23 deliveries. They stitched together an unbroken 94-run third-wicket partnership in just 7.2 overs.

