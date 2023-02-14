WPL 2023: Complete Royal Challengers Bangalore schedule, match dates & timings in IST

The complete schedule for Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 has been released and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will begin their campaign with a match against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on March 5. WPL 2023 will kick off with a match between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Stadium on March 4.

RCB’s second match in the T20 league will be against MI at Brabourne Stadium on March 6. Bangalore will subsequently face Gujarat Giants on March 8, followed by a game against UP Warriorz on March 10, both at the same venue.

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s first match of WPL 2023 at the DY Patil Stadium will be against Delhi Capitals on March 13. They will take on UP Warriorz at the same venue on March 15 and Gujarat Giants at the Brabourne Stadium on March 18. RCB’s last’s league clash will be against Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Stadium on March 21.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Schedule for the WPL 2023

Below is Royal Challengers Bangalore’s complete schedule for WPL 2023 with venues and IST timings.

March 5: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, Match No. 2, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai (3:30 PM)

March 6: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, Match No. 4, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai (7:30 PM)

March 8: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants, Match No. 6, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai (7:30 PM)

March 10: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz, Match No. 8, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai (7:30 PM)

March 13: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, Match No. 11, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai (7:30 PM)

March 15: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz, Match No. 13, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai (7:30 PM)

March 18: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants, Match No. 16, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai (7:30 PM)

March 21: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, Match No. 19, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai (3:30 PM)

The league stage games will be followed by the Eliminator at DY Patil Stadium on March 24 (7:30 PM). The WPL 2023 final will be played at Brabourne Stadium on Sunday, March 26 (7:30 PM).

RCB women's squad for WPL 2023

Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Erin Burns, Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobana, Heather Knight, Dane van Niekerk, Preeti Bose, Poonam Khemnar, Komal Zanzad, Megan Schutt, Sahana Pawar.

