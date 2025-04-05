"Your fans are also saying that it's enough" - Aakash Chopra suggests changes in CSK's XI for IPL 2025 clash vs DC

Former India player Aakash Chopra has urged the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to make a couple of changes to their playing combination for their IPL 2025 clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC). He opined that even the franchise's fans want them to include Devon Conway in their XI.

CSK will host DC in Match 17 of IPL 2025 in Chennai in the afternoon game on Saturday, April 5. The home team haven't played Conway in their first three games, opening with Rachin Ravindra and Rahul Tripathi while making Ruturaj Gaikwad bat at No. 3.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener noted that CSK have tried multiple combinations and advised them to include Conway in the XI.

"Play Devon Conway. Your fans are also saying that it's enough. You made Rahul Tripathi open, played Deepak Hooda and Vijay Shankar in the middle, and played Jamie Overton and Sam Curran. You have tried everyone, but stop now because you have lost two games back-to-back, and if you lose three, it will become difficult to emerge from that," he said (9:55).

Chopra opined that Conway, Ravindra, and Gaikwad, if the CSK captain is fit and available, should be the five-time champions' top three, irrespective of the order they bat in.

"Whichever two among Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra and Ruturaj Gaikwad open, they should be your top three. You are doomed as a franchise if they are not your top three. You won't progress if you still say you need an overseas all-rounder. Start the course correction here. Play Devon Conway as he knows how to bat on slow pitches and scores runs," he observed.

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Jamie Overton would have to be dropped for Devon Conway to be included in the XI. He noted that one of Mukesh Choudhary, Anshul Kamboj, and Gurjapneet Singh could replace the England all-rounder in the XI, highlighting that anyone among them would do the job Sam Curran and Overton have done thus far.

"You feel slightly surprised when Chennai say that in Chennai" - Aakash Chopra on CSK's pitch preference ahead of IPL 2025 clash vs DC

Stephen Fleming (right) was unhappy with the Chepauk pitch used for CSK's IPL 2025 clash vs RCB. [P/C: ipolt20.com]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra wondered about the sort of pitch the Chennai Super Kings should prepare for Saturday's game, noting that they were surprisingly dissatisfied with the surface used for their last home game.

"What sort of pitch will you prepare? The last time you played at home, you said you didn't understand the pitch and didn't like it. When you hear other franchises say that, you feel it might be correct, but you feel slightly surprised when Chennai say that in Chennai because it has never happened to date that the curator has not given them the pitch they wanted," he said.

While observing that CSK shouldn't blame the pitch for their underwhelming performance, the analyst opined that a spin-friendly surface might not benefit them against the Delhi Capitals.

"Don't hold the pitch responsible if you don't play well. If you want, you can make a slightly slow pitch, but remember one thing - Kuldeep (Yadav) and Axar (Patel) will be there in the opposition, and the spin twin will trouble you. So this will be a match against a team where you won't gain that much by preparing a rank turner or a slow pitch, or at least you will be tested in the same fashion," Chopra observed.

To conclude, Aakash Chopra reckoned that CSK might want to bat first if they win the toss. He pointed out that Ruturaj Gaikwad and company have failed to chase targets in their last two games.

