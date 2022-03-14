Yuzvendra Chahal shares a hilarious picture of Ravi Bishnoi on Instagram

Yuzvendra Chahal has shared a heavily edited funny photo of fellow Indian leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi as his Instagram story.

Chahal was at his cheeky best as he used a filter that made Bishnoi's picture appear with two braids and a few missing teeth. He also wrote 'CUTIE' and added a laughing emoji alonside the photo.

Yuzvendra Chahal is currently training at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. He is accompanied by the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Washington Sundar, Suryakumar Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Deepak Hooda, who are recovering from various niggles ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season.

Yuzvendra Chahal to represent the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2022

Yuzvendra Chahal will be playing for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the upcoming edition of the IPL. Having set his base price as ₹2 crore, he was part of an intense bidding war at the IPL 2022 auction last month. The Mumbai Indians (MI) showed keen interest in acquiring his services.

The five-time champions were the first IPL team to lift the paddle for the leggie and competed with Delhi Capitals (DC), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Rajasthan Royals. After MI backed out at ₹6.25 crore, the Royals managed to rope him in for ₹6.50 crores.

The 31-year-old started his IPL career with the Mumbai Indians in 2011. He was part of the franchise until 2013 and even played one game for MI before joining the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2014.

He was one of the mainstays for the Bengaluru-based team, excelling in tough batting-friendly conditions at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Chahal featured in 113 games for the RCB, picking up 139 wickets at an exceptional economy rate of 7.58.

Chahal will now be sharing the Rajasthan Royals dressing room with Ravichandran Ashwin. The spin duo will be looking forward to wreaking havoc and helping RR to their second IPL title.

