PBKS vs CSK Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2025 match?

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) have proven tough to beat for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in recent times in the Indian Premier League (IPL). They've won four of their last five matches against the Men in Yellow, and going by the two teams' form in the ongoing edition, that pattern will be tough to chance for CSK.

With only one win from four matches, the Super Kings are one spot off the bottom of the IPL 2025 points table. They have the second-worst net run rate in the competition, and with three defeats on the trot, they are completely short on momentum.

Meanwhile, the revamped Kings are doing well. They started their campaign with a couple of emphatic victories, and although they fell to a home defeat in their previous encounter, Shreyas Iyer and Co. seem to be one of the early favorites to finish in the top two and qualify for the playoffs.

CSK's uphill task is made slightly easier by the fact that PBKS have struggled to win matches on their home ground in Mullanpur. This year's squad is different from the one that blew hot and cold last year, though, and it would be unfair to judge them on the basis of one game.

PBKS' squad for IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer, Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Harnoor Singh Pannu, Priyansh Arya, Pyla Avinash, Josh Inglis, Vishnu Vinod, Prabhsimran Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Azmatullah Omarzai, Aaron Hardie, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Yuzvendra Chahal, Pravin Dubey, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Thakur, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Kuldeep Sen, Xavier Bartlett.

CSK's squad for IPL 2025: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Shaik Rasheed, Deepak Hooda, Andre Siddarth, Devon Conway, MS Dhoni, Vansh Bedi, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, R Ashwin, Sam Curran, Rachin Ravindra, Vijay Shankar, Anshul Kamboj, Jamie Overton, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Noor Ahmad, Shreyas Gopal, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh, Nathan Ellis.

Can CSK manage to snap their losing streak and keep their fading IPL 2025 hopes alive? Or will PBKS get back to winning ways?

IPL 2025: Can CSK somehow snap losing streak against promising PBKS?

IPL 2023: Final - Chennai Super Kings v Gujarat Titans - Source: Getty

It's hard to see how CSK will navigate the batting shortcomings they have. They've made a plethora of changes to their side in just four matches, and although Devon Conway has entered the fray, they barely look any more solid.

Ravindra Jadeja is batting far too high at No. 6, and MS Dhoni doesn't seem as interested in winning matches as he once was. The team's bleak intent underlined where they stand right now in the IPL, with so many concerns in the top seven that turning their campaign around will be near-impossible.

PBKS, meanwhile, have most bases covered. They have plenty of batting depth, and despite an off-color display in the previous game, they should be able to make the most of CSK's powerplay bowling weakness from one end.

The Super Kings have Matheesha Pathirana, Noor Ahmad and Khaleel Ahmed, who add serious bite and threat to their bowling attack. So they're not completely out of it - if one of the above names can produce a bit of magic, the likes of Rachin Ravindra and Ruturaj Gaikwad can be backed to anchor a chase.

But Mullanpur isn't the most batting-friendly venue, and Chennai have one of the weakest middle orders in the competition. While it would be silly to rule them out completely, it's safe to say that they are the deserved underdogs.

Prediction: PBKS to win Match 22 of IPL 2025.

