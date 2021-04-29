PBKS vs RCB head to head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 26 of IPL 2021

After a morale-shattering defeat against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the Punjab Kings (PBKS) will cross swords with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their next IPL 2021 match.

The Punjab Kings have a star-studded squad, but they have not found their perfect team combination in IPL 2021. So far, they have played six matches, recording two wins and four defeats.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore have dominated their opponents in IPL 2021. RCB have won five out of their six matches this year and are the first team to touch double digits in the IPL 2021 points table.

With Bangalore set to take on Punjab this Friday, here's a look at the two teams' head-to-head stats in the IPL.

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore head-to-head stats

The Punjab Kings lead the head-to-head record against the Royal Challengers Bangalore by 14-12. The two franchises crossed paths twice in the United Arab Emirates last year, with Punjab emerging victorious on both occasions.

Skipper KL Rahul led his team from the front against RCB. He recorded scores of 132* and 61* to help the Mohali-based franchise take all four points from their league matches against Virat Kohli's team.

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Numbers you need to know before their IPL 2021 encounter

AB de Villiers has scored 692 runs for RCB in matches against Punjab while Virat Kohli has amassed 681 runs versus the Mohali-based franchise. Among the bowlers, Yuzvendra Chahal has dismissed 21 PBKS batters in his career.

As mentioned before, KL Rahul aggregated 192 runs versus RCB in just two innings of IPL 2020. Murugan Ashwin, meanwhile, scalped five wickets in two league games between Punjab and Bangalore last year.

It will be interesting to see if PBKS include Ashwin in their playing XI for the IPL 2021 match against RCB.