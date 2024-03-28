Rajasthan Royals (RR) meet Delhi Capitals (DC) in game nine of IPL 2024 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday, March 28. RR began their campaign with a 20-run win over Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur, while Delhi Capitals suffered a four-wicket loss to Punjab Kings in Chandigarh.

Rajasthan batted first against Lucknow and made an impressive 193-4. In response, LSG were restricted to 173-6 as RR came up with a clinical bowling effort. Meanwhile, DC managed a below par 174-9 against PBKS, who chased down the total without much trouble.

Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals have met each other 27 times, with RR winning 14 games and DC 13. As the two teams get ready to clash again, we pick a combined Rajasthan-Delhi playing XI for IPL 2024.

(Click here to download the Cric Rocket app and get the latest scores and live updates on IPL 2024)

Openers: Yashasvi Jaiswal & Mitchell Marsh

Mitchell Marsh (right) with David Warner (Pic: iplt20.com)

RR's Yashasvi Jaiswal would open the batting in the combined XI, while DC's Mitchell Marsh gets the nod over David Warner on current form.

Jaiswal was dismissed for 24 off 12 against Lucknow Super Giants, while Marsh contributed 20 off 12 against Punjab Kings. Both batters would be keen to make the most of their dazzling form. Jaiswal and Marsh would also form a dangerous left-right combination.

Middle-order & all-rounders: Sanju Samson (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Axar Patel

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson (Pic: iplt20.com)

RR captain Sanju Samson has an exceptional record in IPL openers. He clobbered a brilliant 82* off 52 against LSG, smacking three fours and six sixes.

Samson, though, has a penchant to lose rhythm as the tournament progresses, but Rajasthan would want him to continue his great form.

Expand Tweet

DC captain Rishabh Pant did not have a memorable comeback to competitive cricket. He looked a bit rusty, which was expected lines, getting dismissed for 18 off 13, succumbing to a slower short ball from Harshal Patel. One doesn't really need to talk about Pant's credentials, though, as he's a proven performer.

The Rajasthan duo of Shimron Hetmyer and Dhruv Jurel could be used as floaters in the middle order in the combined RR-DC XI. Both batters can clear the boundaries and come in handy in tricky situations. They might not get the big scores, but their cameos can be defining performances.

DC all-rounder Axar Patel is a near-perfect fit at No. 7. He could come in and contribute crucial runs at the death at a quick pace. Like Hetmyer and Jurel, Axar could also be promoted up the batting order.

With his left-arm spin, the all-rounder can bowl at any phase of a T20 innings and can take the new ball as well.

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Anrich Nortje

Delhi Capitals pacer Anrich Nortje (Pic: iplt20.com)

Rajasthan's Trent Boult and Delhi's Anrich Nortje would be the main fast bowlers in the combined XI.

Boult has been fabulous for multiple franchises in the IPL over the years. He has the knack of picking up big wickets early and setting up games for his team. Against LSG, he dismissed Quinton de Kock and Devdutt Padikkal cheaply.

Proteas fast bowler Nortje is said to have recovered from his injury. When fit, he's one of the most dangerous pacers in the IPL, with his speed and accuracy. Nortje has 53 scalps in the IPL at an impressive average of 24.15.

Expand Tweet

The famed Kul-Cha duo would reunite in the combined Rajasthan-Delhi XI. Kuldeep Yadav has been in imperious form across formats over the last year. He impressed for Delhi in the loss to Punjab, with figures of 2-20. Kuldeep claimed the wickets of Prabhsimran Singh and Jitesh Sharma.

Chahal might have run out of favor with the Indian selectors but remains a key component of the Rajasthan Royals franchise. The leg-spinner picked up 21 wickets last season and delivered a decent spell against Lucknow as well, registering figures of 1-25 in three overs.