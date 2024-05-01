Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 49th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on Wednesday, March 1.

Hosts Chennai are currently in fourth place on the points table, having won five out of nine matches. CSK defeated SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their last match in Chennai. Batting first, captain Ruturaj Gaikwad led the charge for CSK as they put up a high score of 212 in 20 overs. However, Gaikwad missed out on a well-deserved century as he was caught out on 98.

Meanwhile, Tushar Deshpande took charge in the second innings with his brilliant spell. Despande took four wickets and ensured CSK were on top as they easily defeated SRH by 78 runs.

On the other hand, the Punjab Kings are coming after a record-winning chase. They faced KKR in their last game and were given a target of 262 runs. Prabhsimran Singh scored 54 runs in 20 balls, providing a brilliant platform, and then it was Jonny Bairstow and Shashank Singh's show. Bairstow scored a brilliant century as he remained unbeaten on 108 runs, while Singh scored 68 runs, guiding Punjab to a historic victory with eight balls remaining.

As both teams prepare to face each other, over the years, there have been players who have represented both teams and still continue to do so. On that note, in this article, we will pick a team that has featured for both CSK and PBKS.

Openers - Murali Vijay and Wriddhiman Saha (wk)

Murali Vijay made his IPL debut for Chennai in 2009 and remained with the franchise till 2013. Vijay played for Delhi in 2014 and then for the Punjab Kings for the next three seasons. He was then again bought by CSK in 2018 and played for them till 2020.

The right-handed batter played over 106 IPL matches and scored over 2500 runs, with two centuries to his name. He was also part of the CSK squad that won the IPL in 2010, 2011, 2018, and 2020.

The current Gujarat Titans player, Wriddhiman Saha, started his IPL career with Knight Riders. After three seasons, he joined CSK in 2011 and played there until 2013. Saha then joined Punjab in 2014 and was one of the key players of the team that reached the IPL final.

He scored a century in IPL 2014 but ended up on the losing side as KKR defeated Punjab to lift their second IPL trophy. The Indian keeper played for the Kings till 2017 before joining SRH in the 2018 season.

Middle-order/ all-rounders - George Bailey (c), Sam Curran, David Hussey, Thisara Perera, R. Ashwin

Former Australian captain George Bailey started his IPL career with CSK in 2009, where he played three matches; however, in the next season, he only featured in a single game. After missing the next three seasons, Bailey joined Punjab in 2014 and was named the captain. He led the Kings to their only IPL final appearance in the same season. He remained with the franchise until 2015. Bailey last played in the IPL in 2016 for the Rising Pune Supergiants.

The current Punjab Kings player, Sam Curran, started his IPL career with the same franchise in 2019. However, after one season, he was released by Punjab and picked by CSK in 2020, where he played for them for two seasons, before he was again bought by Punjab in 2023.

Former Australian player David Hussey played for the Punjab Kings from 2011–13. In the 36 matches he played for the franchise, he scored 695 runs, with two half-centuries to his name. He joined CSK for the 2014 season and struck one fifty in the five matches he played there.

Thisara Perera started his IPL career with the Chennai Super Kings in 2010, where he only played one match. He then went on to play for franchises like the Kochi Tuskers, Kerala, and Mumbai Indians before he joined the Punjab Kings in 2014. He only played two games for the franchise in the 2014–15 season.

Indian spin-master R. Ashwin joined CSK in 2008; however, he played his first game in the 2009 season. Ashwin played for the franchise until the 2015 season and took 90 wickets. Meanwhile, he played for the Punjab Kings in the 2018-19 season, wherein he took 25 wickets in 28 matches. R. Ashwin currently plays for the Rajasthan Royals.

Bowlers - Shardul Thakur, Piyush Chawla, Ankit Rajpoot, Mohit Sharma

Shardul Thakur made his IPL debut with the Punjab Kings in 2015. He first played for CSK between 2018 and 2021, where he took 55 wickets in 48 matches. Shardul was picked by the Delhi Crickets for the 2022 season and then KKR for the IPL 2023; however, he again returned to CSK colors this year.

The current Mumbai Indians player, Piyush Chawla, made his IPL debut in 2008 with the Punjab Kings. He remained with the franchise till 2013 and took 84 wickets for them. Meanwhile, he played for Chennai for one season in 2020, where he took six wickets in seven matches.

Ankit Rajpoot started his IPL career with the Chennai Super Kings in 2013, where he played two games for the franchise. The Indian bowler also represented the Punjab Kings for two seasons in 2018 and 2019, where he took 14 wickets in 12 matches.

Mohit Shama joined CSK in 2013 and remained with the franchise until 2015. He took 57 wickets in three seasons before joining the Punjab Kings in 2016. He played for Punjab for three years and took 33 wickets in 37 matches. The Indian pacer currently represents the Gujarat Titans in the IPL.

