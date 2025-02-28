Playing XI of cricketers who have won the Champions Trophy and the IPL ft. Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni

The 2025 Champions Trophy is soon about to enter its final stages. New Zealand and India have qualified for the semi-finals from Group A while Australia have made it through from Group B with one spot remaining.

Post the Champions Trophy, the cricket extravaganza will continue, with the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 set to begin on March 22. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will kick off the 18th edition of the cash-rich league.

Interestingly, there are several cricketers, both past and present, who have been a part of teams that have won both the Champions Trophy and the IPL. In this article, we will look at a potential playing XI of such cricketers who have won both tournaments in their careers.

Playing XI of cricketers who have won the Champions Trophy and the IPL

Openers - Shane Watson & Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan scored the most runs in the 2013 ICC event - Source: Getty

Former Australian all-rounder and opener Shane Watson was a part of the Australian team which won the Champions Trophy in 2006 and 2009. In fact, he was the 'Player of the Match' in the finals of both these editions, scoring an unbeaten 57 in 2006 and an unbeaten 105 in 2009. Watson won the IPL in 2008 with Rajasthan Royals (RR) and in 2018 with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Partnering him at the top will be former Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan. The southpaw was the leading run-scorer when India won the Champions Trophy in 2013, scoring 363 runs. The left-hander won the IPL with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in 2016.

Middle Order - Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina & MS Dhoni (c/wk)

Present Indian ODI captain Rohit Sharma will take the No.3 position in this team. Rohit played a key role to help India win the Champions Trophy in 2013. He has won the IPL a record six times as a player, once with the Deccan Chargers and five times with Mumbai Indians (MI).

Coming in at No.4 will be Suresh Raina, who was also a part of the 2013 Indian team that won the ICC event. He has won the IPL four times with CSK in 2010, 2011, 2018, and 2021.

Former India captain MS Dhoni will lead this side and don the gloves. India's triumph in 2013 came under Dhoni's captaincy itself. He has also led CSK to five IPL titles.

All-rounders - Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja & Ravichandran Ashwin

Dwayne Bravo in action for CSK in the IPL - Source: Getty

Former all-rounder and legend Dwayne Bravo won the 2004 Champions Trophy with the West Indies. The fast-bowling all-rounder also won the IPL three times in 2011, 2018, and 2021 with CSK.

All-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin were a part of the Indian team which won the marquee ICC event in 2013. Jadeja was also the leading wicket-taker in that tournament with 12 scalps, while Ashwin took two wickets in the final and defended 14 runs off the last over.

Jadeja has won the IPL once with RR in 2008 and thrice with CSK in 2018, 2021, and 2023. Meanwhile, Ashwin has won the cash-rich league twice in 2010 and 2011 with CSK.

Bowlers - Muttiah Muralitharan, Mitchell Johnson & Brett Lee

Former Sri Lankan off-spinner and legend Muttiah Muralitharan won the Champions Trophy in 2002 when Sri Lanka and India were declared joint winners. Muralitharan also won the IPL with CSK in 2010.

Former pacer Mitchell Johnson was a part of the Australian side which won the Champions Trophy in 2009. The fiery left-arm pacer was with the Mumbai Indians in 2017 when they won the IPL. Johnson played a key role, defending 11 runs in the last over of that final.

Lastly, former Australian quick Brett Lee completes this XI. Lee won the ICC event with Australia in 2006 and picked up a wicket in the final as well. He also won the IPL with KKR in 2012.

12th man - Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the 12th man of this team. Bhuvneshwar won the Champions Trophy in 2013, picking up six wickets in the tournament. He won the IPL in 2016 with Sunrisers Hyderabad. The pacer played a massive role in their victory, ending as the highest wicket-taker of the tournament with 23 scalps.

