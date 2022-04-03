IPL 2022: Predicting 3 batters who could score the most runs in the CSK vs PBKS encounter 

The two teams who are in the bottom half of the table, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), will lock horns at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday (April 3).

Both teams are coming off defeats, but their batting performances were very contrasting in their previous games. While CSK scored 210-7 in their last game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). PBKS were bundled out for 137 by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday.

On a batting-friendly pitch at the Brabourne, both CSK and PBKS will be eager to return to winning ways. As both sides have a deep batting line-up with power-hitters galore, they will hope to put a stellar show tonight.

On that note, here's a look at three batters who we could score the most runs in this game:

#3 Robin Uthappa (CSK)

Robin Uthappa is the leading run-scorer for CSK so far. The 36-year old was in superb touch in the previous game against LSG, smashinf his 26th IPL half-century in just 25 deliveries.

Uthappa loves to attack in the powerplay and has been a transformed player since 2021 in T20s. He scored 420 runs in 13 games at a strike rate of 143.34.

After getting dismissed early in the previous two games, last season's Orange Cap winner, Ruturaj Gaikwad, is far too good a player to miss out on another game.

Gaikwad scored 635 runs in IPL 2021 and will be keen to negate the threat of Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh.

The right-hander is a fabulous player of spin as well and is expected to bat through the innings. Last season, no player scored more runs against spin - 273 runs at a strike rate of 154.23 - than the CSK opener. Against PBKS, Gaikwas will be eyeing his first big score in this year's IPL.

Shikhar Dhawan simply loves playing against five-time champions CSK. The left-hander is the second highest run-getter against Chennai. In 26 innings against them, Dhawan has amassed 908 runs at an average of 41.2 and a strike rate of 129.

He looked in good touch against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and is expected to be at his best tonight. Moreover, in his last five games at the Brabourne Stadium, Dhawan has recorded three 50+ scores.

