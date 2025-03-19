Predicting RR's top 3 run-getters in IPL 2025 ft. Yashasvi Jaiswal 

After winning the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) way back in 2008, the Rajasthan Royals have never managed to lift another title. Despite having a strong squad over the years, they have failed to replicate their performance from 2008.

The year 2025 might see a change in their fortunes after the team management did a great job in the mega auctions which were held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia in November 2024. The Rajasthan Royals have been pretty consistent in the league phase.

However, they have faltered big time in the playoffs. They retained the core including captain Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer and Sandeep Sharma. The batting unit looks settled and they will look to follow a similar template which has given them success.

The Royals begin their IPL campaign on March 23 (Sunday) against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and would look to begin with a win. Their batting line-up is expected to set the matchup for the Royals. On that note, in this listicle, we have predicted three top run-getters for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025:

# 3. Riyan Parag

Riyan Parag was in stellar form during the 2024 IPL. Source: Getty

The Royals persisted with Riyan Parag despite the talented batter not performing consistently for over five years. He was first bought by the Royals ahead of the 2019 IPL season before being rebought in 2022 after being released by the franchise.

A couple of match-winning performances were all he managed over the next few years. However given his talent and skill set, the Royals gave him a long run and he finally succeeded in the previous season, finishing as the leading run scorer for RR.

In the last couple of years, Parag has taken his game to a whole new level and has been consistent at whichever level he has played for. He might not have realised his talent in the national colours yet but he didn't get enough opportunities to bat. Parag is expected to continue batting at number four and could well finish as one of the leading run-getters for RR.

# 2. Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson plays a shot during the 2024 IPL. Source: Getty

The Royals captain Sanju Samson was often touted as a player who started the season brilliantly but gradually tapered off as the season went on. However, since his appointment as a captain, Samson has been much more consistent with the bat and is expected to play a significant role as both a batter and a captain.

Talent and quality have never been a question with Samson. It's been his consistency which has halted his progress as an international cricketer. However, he has established himself as an opener for the Indian T20I side. He has already scored three T20I centuries and is expected to finish as one of the top run-getters for the Royals.

# 1. Yashasvi Jaiswal

Jaiswal has been a prolific run scorer for RR. Source: Getty

Jaiswal has established himself as a pivotal member of the Rajasthan Royals and his hunger for runs has been on display in all three formats of the game. Jaiswal scored the fastest fifty in the 2023 IPL season against the Knight Riders and has been a consistent run-getter for the Royals.

He has not only taken his game to a whole new level, he has developed different ways to tackle opposition bowlers. He was India’s top run-getter in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy which clearly suggests he is much more than just power-hitting and smashing boundaries.

Jaiswal is one of those rare modern-day batters who can play the situation of the game perfectly. The southpaw scored a magnificent ton against the Mumbai Indians in the previous season. He has scored more than 1000 runs in the last couple of seasons and should be one of the leading run-getters for RR in the upcoming season.

