Predicting the top 5 run-getters of IPL 2025 ft. Jos Buttler

Excitement is at an all-time high as the world prepares for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Ajinkya Rahane's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are all set to face off in the opening encounter on Saturday, March 22, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

While the opening game may face weather disruptions, with rain expected to play a spoil sport, the upcoming two months are set to deliver a rollercoaster of emotions, with thrilling highs and unpredictable lows for both players and fans.

The IPL brings together some of the biggest names in world cricket, sparking speculation about who will emerge as the top run-scorer this season. In the 2024 season, Virat Kohli claimed the Orange Cap after scoring 741 runs in 15 innings, including five fifties and one century.

The 2025 season features a blend of seasoned stars and exciting young talents, all eager to make their mark. With that in mind, this article will predict the top five run-scorers of IPL 2025.

Predicting the top 5 run-getters of IPL 2025

#5 Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma made his IPL debut in 2018, but it was the 2024 edition that truly marked his arrival, as he showcased his talent while representing SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

The southpaw had a breakout season, amassing 484 runs in 16 innings at a staggering strike rate of 204.2, including three fifties. His remarkable performance earned him a call-up to the national team, and he has since been making a name for himself in world cricket.

Abhishek has played 17 T20Is for India, scoring 535 runs in 16 innings, including two fifties and two centuries, with his highest score being 135 – the most by an Indian in the format. The 24-year-old has been in excellent form lately, and it wouldn’t be surprising if he finds himself in the top 5 run-scorer list for the 2025 edition.

#4 Jos Buttler

After spending the past seven seasons with Rajasthan Royals (RR), Jos Buttler will be representing Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 2025 edition. Although the former England captain hasn’t had his best performance in the last two seasons, scoring 392 and 359 runs respectively, his potential remains unmatched.

Gujarat will play seven home games at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, known for its batting-friendly pitches, which could provide the perfect opportunity for the wicketkeeper-batter to regain his form.

Overall, the 34-year-old has played 107 IPL games, amassing 3,582 runs, including 19 fifties and seven centuries. He had a standout season in 2022, scoring 863 runs in 17 matches, including four fifties and four centuries.

If Buttler finds his rhythm, it will be difficult for opponents to stop him, and he secures a spot at fourth place on our list of players likely to score the most runs in the 2025 edition.

#3 Shreyas Iyer

Team India clinched the 2025 Champions Trophy, and one player who played a crucial role in India’s success was Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer. The 30-year-old scored 243 runs in five innings, including two fifties, showcasing his impressive form.

Iyer will be determined to lead the Kings to their first IPL title while also looking to dominate with the bat. The stylish batter has already expressed his intention to bat at number three, a position that will give him plenty of opportunities to score big runs.

With 116 IPL appearances, Iyer has accumulated 3,127 runs, including 21 fifties. Given his recent form and current mindset, the 30-year-old is poised to put up some big scores in the upcoming season and could very well finish among the top three run-scorers.

#2 Virat Kohli

Whether it's an international tournament or a franchise league, one name that consistently stands out for his match-winning prowess is former Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

The Delhi-born cricketer needs no introduction, as he was in exceptional form during the 2024 IPL, where he claimed the Orange Cap as the top run-scorer, amassing 741 runs in 15 innings, including five fifties and one century.

For years, Kohli has been a consistent run machine for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and holds the record for most runs in IPL history. The 36-year-old has featured in 252 matches, scoring 8,004 runs, with 55 fifties and eight centuries to his name.

He also holds the record for the most runs in a single season, a feat he achieved in the 2016 edition when he scored a record-breaking 973 runs in 16 innings at an average of 81.08, including seven fifties and four centuries. With his consistent form and hunger to perform, Kohli is once again expected to be among the top run-scorers in the upcoming season.

#1 Yashasvi Jaiswal

One player who could set IPL 2025 alight with his bat is Rajasthan Royals' (RR) Yashasvi Jaiswal. The left-hander has become a regular in India’s Test side and is also making a mark in T20Is. Jaiswal has featured in 23 T20Is for India, scoring 723 runs at a strike rate of 164.31, with five fifties and one century.

Known for his ability to dominate the powerplay and take the game away from the opposition, Jaiswal also possesses the temperament to play long innings. The 23-year-old has played 53 IPL matches, accumulating 1,607 runs, including nine fifties and two centuries.

Having represented India across formats and matured with every game, coupled with his brilliant technique and a full range of shots, Jaiswal could very well end up claiming the Orange Cap in IPL 2025.

