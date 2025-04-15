Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of PBKS and KKR's last match in IPL 2025

The Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) will lock horns with Ajinkya Rahane’s Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The new Chandigarh Stadium will host the clash on Tuesday, April 15.

In head-to-head contests, the Knight Riders have an upper hand against Punjab, leading 21-12 after 33 matches. PBKS beat KKR by eight wickets in their last IPL outing, Match 42 of IPL 2024.

Invited to bat first, Kolkata put up a mammoth 261/6 in 20 overs. Phil Salt smashed 75 runs off 37 balls with the help of six maximums and as many boundaries. His opening partner Sunil Narine was equally brilliant, smashing 71 off 32 deliveries, with four sixes and nine boundaries. The duo put on a 138-run partnership for the opening stand. Meanwhile, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, and Shreyas Iyer also chipped in with 39 (23), 24 (12), and 28 (10), respectively.

Arshdeep Singh starred with the ball for PBKS, returning with figures of 2/45, while skipper Sam Curran, Harshal Patel, and Rahul Chahar bagged one wicket apiece.

KKR vs PBKS IPL 2024 scorecard

In response, Punjab achieved the target with eight balls in hand. Jonny Bairstow stayed unbeaten on 108 off 48 balls at a stunning strike rate of 225, hitting nine sixes and eight boundaries. Shashank Singh provided the late blitz; he remained unbeaten on 68 off 28 deliveries, comprising eight sixes and two boundaries. Prabhsimran Singh and Rilee Rossouw also chipped in with 54 (20) and 26 (16), respectively. This was the highest successful run chase in IPL history.

Sunil Narine was the only successful bowler for KKR, finishing with figures of 1/24 in his four overs.

KKR vs PBKS IPL 2024 scorecard.

PBKS's scorecard from their last IPL 2025 match

PBKS lost to the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by eight wickets in their last IPL outing at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on April 12.

Batting first, Punjab posted 245/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Openers Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya provided a promising start, sharing a 66-run partnership in 24 balls. Parbhsimran scored a quickfire 42 off 23 balls, comprising a six and seven boundaries. Meanwhile, Arya smacked 36 off 13 deliveries, including four sixes and two boundaries.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer then led from the front, smashing 82 runs off 36 balls, comprising six maximums and as many fours. Nehal Wadhera also chipped in with 27 off 22. Later, Marcus Stoinis smashed an unbeaten 34 off 11 balls, including four sixes and one four, to help PBKS post their second-highest total.

Harshal Patel emerged as the leading wicket-taker for the SunRisers, returning with figures of 4/42, while Ehsan Malinga bagged two wickets.

PBKS vs SRH 2025 scorecard.

In response, Abhishek Sharma looked stupendous with 141 runs off 55 balls at a strike rate of 256.36, an innings featuring 10 sixes and 14 boundaries. His opening partner, Travis Head, also smacked 66 off 37, hitting three sixes and nine boundaries. The duo added a 171-run partnership for the first wicket. Meanwhile, Heinrich Klaasen stayed unbeaten on 21 off 14 balls.

Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal picked up one wicket apiece on a forgettable night for PBKS bowlers.

PBKS vs SRH 2025 scorecard.

KKR's scorecard from their last IPL 2025 game

KKR beat the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by eight wickets in their last IPL outing in Chennai on April 11.

Asked to bat first, CSK managed 103/9 in their allotted 120 balls. Shivam Dube top-scored with 31 off 29 balls, while Vijay Shankar added 29 off 21 deliveries. Rahul Tripathi and Devon Conway were the other two batters to reach double digits.

KKR vs CSK 2025 scorecard.

Sunil Narine was the pick of the KKR bowlers, finishing with figures of 3/13, while Varun Chakaravarthy and Harshit Rana bagged two wickets apiece. Meanwhile, Moeen Ali and Vaibhav Arora shared one wicket each.

KKR vs CSK 2025 scorecard.

Chasing 104, the Knight Riders achieved the target with 59 balls to spare. Openers Sunil Narine and Quinton de Kock smashed 44 (18) and 23 (16), respectively. Meanwhile, Ajinkya Rahane and Rinku Singh stayed unbeaten on scores of 20 (17) and 15 (12), respectively. Anshul Kamboj and Noor Ahmad shared one wicket each for the Super Kings.

