Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of RR and KKR's last match in IPL 2025

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match six of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati will host the contest on Wednesday, March 26.

The two teams are evenly poised in head-to-head contests with 14 wins apiece in overall 30 contests. Two matches didn’t yield a result.

The last contest between the two teams was abandoned due to rain in IPL 2024. They last faced each other earlier in the previous edition of the T20 league, Match 31, to be specific. The Royals beat the Knight Riders by two wickets in a last-ball thriller.

Asked to bat first, KKR put up 223/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Sunil Narine put on a show with the bat, smashing 109 runs off 56 balls with the help of six maximums and 13 boundaries. Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Rinku Singh also chipped in with 30 (18) and 20* (9), respectively.

Avesh Khan and Kuldeep Sen picked up two wickets apiece for the Royals, while Trent Boult and Yuzvendra Chahal scalped one each.

In response, RR achieved the target on the last delivery. Jos Buttler delivered with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 107 off 60 deliveries, comprising six maximums and nine boundaries. Riyan Parag and Rovman Powell also chipped in with 34 (14) and 26 (13), respectively.

Harshit Rana, Sunil Narine, and Varun Chakaravarthy picked up two wickets apiece for KKR, while Vaibhav Arora picked up one wicket.

RR's scorecard from their last IPL match

RR lost to the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 44 runs in a high-scoring IPL 2025 affair on Sunday, March 23.

Asked to bat first, SRH posted a mammoth 286/6, the second-highest total of the tournament, falling short by one run off their own record from last year. Travis Head provided a stunning start, smashing a quickfire 67 off 31 balls, including three maximums and nine boundaries.

Ishan Kishan slammed his maiden IPL hundred, hitting an unbeaten 106 off 47, including six maximums and 11 boundaries. Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Reddy, and Abhishek Sharma also chipped in with 34 (14), 30 (15), and 24 (11), respectively.

Tushar Deshpande emerged as the leading wicket-taker, returning with figures of 3/44. Maheesh Theekshana and Sandeep Sharma bagged two and one wickets, respectively, but conceded 52 and 51 in their quota of four overs each.

In response, RR lost Yashasvi Jaiswal, stand-in-captain Riyan Parag, and Nitish Rana early. Sanju Samson and Dhruv Jurel produced a fighting display with the bat, hitting 66 (37) and 70 (35), respectively. The duo shared a 111-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Shimron Hetmyer and Shubham Dubey also contributed 42 (23) and 34* (11), but the target was way out of reach.

Simarjeet Singh and Harshal Patel were the pick of SRH bowlers, picking up two wickets each. Mohammad Shami and Adam Zampa bagged one wicket apiece, as RR were bundled out for 242 to lose by 44 runs.

KKR's scorecard from their last IPL game

KKR lost to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by seven wickets in their last IPL game, the 2025 season opener on Saturday, March 22.

Asked to bat first, the Knight Riders put up 174/8 in 20 overs. Quinton de Kock perished early but skipper Ajinkya Rahane led from the front alongside Sunil Narine. The duo shared a 103-run partnership for the second wicket. Rahane smashed a quickfire 56 off 31 balls at a strike rate of 180.65. Narine was equally amazing with 44 off 26, hitting three sixes and five boundaries. However, KKR lost the plot, suffering a middle-order collapse. Angkrish Raghuvanshi played a vital 30-run knock off 22 deliveries.

Krunal Pandya was the pick of the bowlers for RCB, returning with figures of 3/29, while Josh Hazlewood bagged two wickets. Yash Dayal, Rasikh Salam, and Suyash Sharma picked up one wicket apiece.

In response, the Bengaluru-based franchise achieved the target with 22 balls to spare. Openers Phil Salt and Virat Kohli provided a stunning start, sharing a 95-run stand for the first wicket. Salt struck 56 off 31 balls, comprising two sixes and nine fours. Kohli remained unbeaten on 59 off 36, a knock laced with three sixes and four boundaries. Skipper Rajat Patidar and Liam Livingstone also played a part by chipping with 34 (16) and 15* (5), respectively.

Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Sunil Narine scalped one wicket each for the KKR.

