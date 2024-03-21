Ranking all 10 IPL 2024 jerseys

The reverse countdown to IPL 2024 has started. The first match of the new IPL season will take place tomorrow (March 22) in Chennai, where defending champions Chennai Super Kings will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Ahead of the new season, almost all players have linked up with their respective franchises. The team owners conducted media events before the tournament, where the kit designers of the respective teams unveiled their new threads for the season.

In this listicle, we will rank the kits and jerseys unveiled by all 10 teams in IPL 2024.

#10 Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings wowed fans with their impressive training kit and jacket. However, the matchday kit of PBKS did not receive a positive response from the fans.

PBKS have introduced blue color to their kit, using a combination of red jersey and blue trousers. While the jersey and trousers look good individually, they do not seem perfect together.

#9 Kolkata Knight Riders

There was a time when Kolkata Knight Riders designed some of the best kits in cricket history. However, the majority of the cricket universe feels that the quality of the design has gone down in recent years.

KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer was spotted wearing the full KKR kit at the launch event earlier today (March 21). Fans disliked the way the designers have used purple and yellow colors this time.

#8 Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants' kits have never received a positive response from fans. They opted for a light-color theme in IPL 2022 but quickly changed to a darker shade in 2023.

LSG will continue to wear a dark blue-dominant kit for IPL 2024. There isn't much improvement in the design or color combination this year.

#7 Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals have retained pink and purple as their kit colors for IPL 2024. RR also launched a special all-pink kit for their home fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

While the all-pink kit looks great, the regular matchday kit of RR does not match it well. Quite a few fans opined that RR have had better kits in the past.

#6 Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals have retained red and blue color combination for their IPL 2024 kit. The Capitals have added more details to their jersey for the upcoming season by designing metro map of the city on the front part.

This is probably the best jersey designed for the Delhi-based franchise ever since the team got rebranded from Daredevils to Capitals.

#5 Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have designed some of the best kits in IPL history, but for some reason, the RCB management has decided to replace black with blue in their IPL 2024 kit.

The combination of red and blue looks decent. However, many IPL teams have a similar combination. RCB's Go Green kit for the 2024 season looks better than their regular matchday kit.

#4 Mumbai Indians

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians have always designed classy kits in the IPL. This year as well, the MI Paltan will sport a classy look, with blue being the primary color of the kit.

The gold touch to the kit seems perfect. Also, the sponsor logos have been blended in a great way in this kit.

#3 Chennai Super Kings

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings have retained bright yellow as their dominant color for the IPL kit. After MS Dhoni's suggestion, the team also added an army-type print on the shoulders.

CSK have rarely designed a bad kit in the league's history. The one for IPL 2024 stands out as one of their best kit designs.

#2 Gujarat Titans

Former champions Gujarat Titans have designed some of the coolest kits in the league's history in their brief existence already. GT's IPL 2022 kit was their best one. They have made some small modifications to their jersey in 2023 and 2024.

Speaking of GT's IPL 2024 jersey, the design is perfect, but the increase of yellow shade has probably had a negative impact on the overall look.

#1 Best jersey of IPL 2024 - Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad have used the same kit design, which their sister franchise Sunrisers Eastern Cape has used in SA20 over the last two seasons. SEC won both SA20 tournaments while playing in that jersey.

While SRH would have introduced the same design in the IPL with the aim of achieving similar success as SEC, the kit looks fine and the black design on the orange jersey is something which has been rarely done in the IPL before.

