RCB playing 11 from the last time they beat CSK at Chepauk before IPL 2025 - where are they now?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) scripted history at the MA Chidambaram Stadium at Chepauk on March 28 (Friday), defeating the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the first time in the venue after 17 long years. The head-to-head record at Chepauk stood 8-1 in CSK’s favour before this match but RCB thoroughly outplayed the yellow army, winning by 50 runs.

On a tricky Chepauk surface, RCB posted a significantly above-par score of 196 and CSK needed to bat out of their skin to chase it down. Captain Rajat Patidar led from the front, scoring a brilliant half-century to lay the foundation for the eventual score RCB reached.

The home team was pushed on the backfoot when Josh Hazlewood took a couple of crucial wickets in the opening over and CSK had to play catch-up for the rest of the game. Barring Rachin Ravindra’s 41, none of the batters got going as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. MS Dhoni struck some lusty blows towards the end but by then the match was all but sealed by RCB.

Back in 2008, RCB defeated CSK in a low-scoring thriller. They managed to defend 126 and won the match by 14 runs. The formation of the team barring Virat Kohli was totally different back then and it will be interesting to see what the RCB playing XI from that particular day is doing right now.

#Openers - Jacques Kallis and Shreevats Goswami

Arguably the greatest ever cricketer of the modern generation, Kallis was part of the RCB outfit in the inaugural season back in 2008. He was dismissed by Manpreet Gony for a run-a-ball five in that particular match.

Since retirement, he has served as a batting consultant for England and South Africa. He was also the assistant coach for the Pretoria Capitals in the first two seasons of the SA20.

Fresh for a U-19 World Cup triumph, Shreevats Goswami was roped in by RCB ahead of the inaugural edition but couldn't quite make a significant impact. He could never find a permanent spot in any of the IPL teams he played for. Since his retirement, he has been involved in commentary and also shared his thoughts on different matches on his X and Instagram handles.

#Middle order - Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid, Misbah-ul-Haq, Mark Boucher, Balachandra Akhil

Arguably the greatest IPL batter, Virat Kohli is still going strong and continues to ply his trade for RCB even in the 18th season of the tournament. Picked as an U-19 player by RCB in 2008, he has shown his loyalty to the side and has remained the only cricketer in the league to have played for only one team.

He scored just 10 runs in that particular match. Kohli has retired from T20I cricket but is an integral member of the Indian Test and ODI side. Coming in at number four in that match was Rahul Dravid who is currently the head coach of the Rajasthan Royals.

After his retirement, he took up coaching duties of the India U19 team before taking charge of the senior team.

Under his guidance, India reached the 2023 ODI World Cup final and won the T20 World Cup in 2024. Dravid scored a valuable 47 in that match, paving way for RCB to post a competitive 126.

The only year Pakistani players were allowed to feature in the IPL was 2008. Former Pakistan skipper Misbah-ul-Haq was part of the RCB squad and could only muster four runs. He is currently working as one of the five mentors for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The most successful international wicket-keeper, Mark Boucher was part of the RCB squad for the first few seasons. He scored 17 off 15 deliveries in that particular encounter. He served as the head of the South African national team and the Mumbai Indians in the IPL. He was replaced by Mahela Jayawerdene after MI’s poor performance in 2024.

A former domestic player, Balachandra Akhil scored 6 runs in the game against CSK. He plied his trade for RCB in the first three seasons of the IPL. He works as a Kannada commentator and is also a BCCI-affiliated match referee.

#Bowlers - Praveen Kumar, Vinay Kumar, Anil Kumble, Dale Steyn

The medium pacer was a pivotal figure for RCB in the initial few seasons and left a mark in the match against CSK. He scored a quickfire 21 off 11 deliveries, providing some much-needed late-order impetus. Praveen also bagged a wicket as RCB restricted CSK to 114. He is currently the chairman of the senior men’s cricket selection committee for the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA).

Another bowler from a similar mould, Vinay Kumar was part of the RCB squad in the first three seasons. He bagged a wicket against CSK in that particular match. He is currently involved in coaching duties and commentary and can be regularly seen in the legend cricket leagues across the globe.

Arguably the greatest spinner India has produced, Anil Kumble had a massive say in the eventual outcome of the match. He took three crucial wickets for just 14 runs and was instrumental in restricting CSK to just 112 in their allotted 20 overs. He is currently involved in his business venture TENVIC Sports, which aims at developing grassroots sports.

One of the finest fast bowlers to have played the game, Dale Steyn also bowled brilliantly in the match against CSK, bagging two important wickets and putting the pressure back on the yellow army.

In his heydays, the speedster made the ball talk. His combination of pace and swing was just too good for opposition batters. He is currently the bowling coach for the Sunrisers Eastern Cape in SA20.

