RCB playing 11 from Virat Kohli's debut for the team in 2008 - where are they now?

It was on this day (March 11) that a young Virat Kohli was signed by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the inaugural Indian Premier League (IPL) auction in 2008 during the U-19 Player Draft.

Virat Kohli was signed for an amount of $30,000 USD and today, 18 years down the line, he is set to represent the franchise once again for the 18th consecutive season as the IPL 2025 soon approaches.

He is the only player to have played for a single IPL team from the beginning of the cash-rich league. Kohli has played 252 IPL matches for RCB and has amassed 8004 runs at an average of 38.66 with a record eight centuries and 55 half-centuries.

Virat Kohli is not only the leading run-scorer for the franchise but the overall highest run-getter in the history of the IPL. Going down memory lane, Virat Kohli made his debut for RCB in the very first game of the IPL in 2008 against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. KKR scored 222/3 batting first and RCB, bowled out for just 82, lost the game by 140 runs.

Coincidentally, these two teams will also play the opening game of the IPL 2025 season on March 22. On that note, let us take a look at the RCB playing XI from Kohli's debut and where they are now.

Openers - Rahul Dravid (C) & Wasim Jaffer

Former Indian captain Rahul Dravid led RCB in this match. Opening the batting, he scored just two runs off three balls. Dravid ended his tenure as India's head coach after the 2024 T20 World Cup win and will now appear as the head coach of the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025.

On the other hand, former Indian batter Wasim Jaffer opened with Dravid. Jaffer scored six runs off 16 deliveries in this match. He now does commentary and works as a cricket expert.

Middle Order - Virat Kohli, Cameron White & Mark Boucher (wk)

Virat Kohli, who also made his RCB debut in this game, batted at No. 3 and scored just one run off five balls. He is still a part of the franchise and is also a part of India's ODI and Test teams, having won the 2025 Champions Trophy as well. Virat Kohli will have a crucial role to play in RCB's IPL 2025 campaign.

Former Australian cricketer Cameron White, who scored six runs and gave away 24 runs from an over with the ball, took over as the head coach of the Melbourne Renegades from the 2024 Big Bash League (BBL) season.

Former South African wicketkeeper-batter Mark Boucher donned the gloves for RCB in this game. He scored just seven runs. Boucher was last seen as Mumbai Indians' head coach in IPL 2024 before being sacked after the season.

All-rounders - Jacques Kallis & Ashley Noffke

Former South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis returned with figures of 1/48 from four overs and scored eight runs with the bat. Kallis was last seen as an assistant coach for the Pretoria Capitals in the SA20 2024-25. He is also playing for the South Africa Masters in the ongoing International Masters League (IML) 2025.

Former Australian all-rounder Ashley Noffke returned with figures of 1/40 from four overs and scored nine runs. He is currently serving as the bowling coach of the UP Warriorz Women in the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 season.

Bowlers - Balachandra Akhil, Praveen Kumar, Zaheer Khan, & Sunil Joshi

Balachandra Akhil, a former fast bowler, interestingly did not bowl in this game. He also got out on a duck. Akhil can now be seen doing Kannada commentary.

Former Indian pacer Praveen Kumar bowled four overs and conceded 38 runs without picking up a wicket. He was appointed as the chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Associaton (UPCA) selection committee in 2024.

Zaheer Khan, another former Indian quick, returned with figures of 1/38 from his four overs in this match. Zaheer has been appointed as the mentor of the Lucknow Super Giants for the IPL 2025 season.

Lastly, former Indian spinner Sunil Joshi bowled three overs and gave away 26 runs for no wicket. Sunil Joshi is with the Punjab Kings as their spin-bowling coach in the IPL.

